Qatar’s one and only mall destination brings shoppers a range of world-class stores, having witnessed the opening of 38 new retail outlets this year featuring a host of globally celebrated brands spanning fashion, beauty, accessories, and home furnishings.

16 more stores are expected to open throughout the football season, offering shoppers from Qatar and across the globe a truly cosmopolitan experience.

Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment, continues to expand at a rapid pace, with the opening of another new 38 outlets this year. Sixteen more outlets are expected to open their doors to shoppers before the end of the year.

“We are thrilled to continuously expand Doha Festival City’s wide array of offerings. The new additions aim to further strengthen Doha Festival City’s leading position as a unique, global shopping and lifestyle destination offering visitors an impressive host of stores of around 550 brands from 44 countries that cater to all tastes and age groups,” says, Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager.

“We strive to offer our visitors and shoppers an exceptional shopping experience, where they will be spoilt for choice in shopping, dining, and entertainment options, during the most anticipated festivities’ season in Qatar this year,” he added.

The newly opened shops feature luxurious perfume brands, new dining options, chic fashion destinations, stylish home furnishing stores, and more, to satisfy all customers’ tastes.

During the year, the mall welcomed four prestigious new additions to its flagship stores’ collection, the first of which is Calvin Klein, the US designer brand considered one of the world’s top fashion lifestyle brands that enjoys a history of bold, nonconformist ideals. The mall also welcomed Swedish brand H&M Home, a world-renowned seller of household furniture and accessories with an eye toward helping its customers create a more sustainable lifestyle. The next addition to the flagship collection is American sportswear brand Nike, famed for its excellent athletic apparel, and Footlocker, a leading global athletic apparel and footwear retailer.

Moreover, the mall’s fashion lineup welcomed De Moda Luxury Line, Out of the Blue, Luisa Spagnoli’s fashion outlet, Boss, and Morgan. As for footwear, the Birkenstock 2 and Geox are some of the most recent additions.

Perfume outlets also saw an expansion with additional fragrance houses such as Hind Al Oud, and Khaltat, and Zawaya Perfumes. For fragrant homes, the mall welcomed Dr. Vranjes Firenze, an exquisite Italian fragrance brand from Florence that makes and sells home diffusers, decorative candles, and car perfumes. The newly arrived La Rose florists added a fragrant and visually delightful experience to homes and special occasions.

In the cosmetic category, the mall celebrated the joining of Watsons beauty store featuring the finest lines of Korean beauty products.

Three new optical fashion boutiques opened this year, offering the latest eyewear trends from some of the top global brands, including: Mikel, Zeiss Vision Centre, and Al Jaber Opticians.

Moreover, the mall welcomed a sparkling range of jewelry boutiques, including celebrated UAE jewelry boutique Jawhara, Rivoli Watches, Djula, Fifty One East Watches and Jewellery, and Malachite Gold and Jewelry.

Furthermore, the mall expanded its household furniture and accessories offering with the introduction of new brands, including Eggo Kitchen and House, a Belgian company specialized in the design and installation of captivating custom kitchens. The new lineup also included Lazordy and That’s Living Kids.

A new range of dining and F&B outlets joined the Doha Festival City lineup this year, including American brand See’s Candies, a celebrated confectioner and chocolatier that has been crafting quality chocolate and candy for over 95 years; famed American sandwich brand Subway, home of the mouthwatering footlong subs created with the freshest ingredients; Go Crispy, a local food startup that offers its customers the freshest, crunchiest chicken; Sushi Library, delivering an authentic Japanese sushi experience; as well as Texas Chicken and Yasmine Palace.

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining, and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique, and ACE. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s Cafe.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCiTY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes ™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘FFTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall.

Doha Festival City applies stringent safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning and sanitization operations during mall’s trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed at all commonly touched areas.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

For more information visit http://www.dohafestivalcity.com