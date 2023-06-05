Fits Cargo - a member of FITS Aviation, has appointed Falcon Air Services & Transport Co LLC as the General Sales agent for the Sultanate of Oman.

Fits Aviation - a regional Airline with interests in supplementary aviation services including Training, Engineering, Airside warehousing & Passenger GSA’s , is a member of Aberdeen Holdings Pvt Ltd, a privately held investment vehicle engaged in portfolio management. Fits Cargo has established partnerships with multiple prime carriers and regional carriers moving significant volumes of tonnage monthly. The territories they cover include the Indian Subcontinent, Far East, the Middle East, Europe, and North & South America.

Established in 1976, Falcon Air Services & Transport Co LLC is the integrated logistics and supply chain solutions arm of the OHI Group S.A.O.C. Falcon Air Services & Transport Co LLC has established a strong reputation in the Sultanate of Oman as an integrated Logistics service provider with a wide service foot print. It’s service portfolio includes International Express Delivery Services, Freight Forwarding, Clearance and Distribution.

Founded in 1976, the OHI Group has grown steadily to be a prime corporate house in the Sultanate of Oman. The OHI Group is composed of a number of class-leading companies operating across diverse sectors ranging from contracting, telecommunications, hospitality, broadcasting, real estate , communications and IT solutions , petroleum and energy services , advertising & publicity , marine equipment . The group also holds interests in various public/private enterprises in Oman and the GCC region.

While continuing to contribute to the local communities and to the prosperity of the Sultanate of Oman in line with the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040, the OHI Group is committed to growth and expansion.

Ammar M. Al-Saleh the Executive Vice Chairman of the OHI Group mentioned that “the OHI Group has always believed in the power of partnership. We welcome the appointment of Falcon Air Services & Transport Co LLC as the General Sales Agent by Fits Cargo. As a leading Logistics Service provider in Oman with a strong track record dating back to more than four decades, we look forward to building a strong collaboration with Fits Cargo which will leverage Sultanate of Oman’s strategic geo location as a regional hub”.

Commenting on the appointment of Falcon Air Services & Transport Co LLC as the General Sales Agent for the Sultanate of Oman, Zameer Marikkar Senior Vice President of Fits Cargo said “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Falcon Air Services & Transport Co LLC as our General Sales Agent for the Sultanate of Oman. Their strong reputation as an integrated logistics and supply chain solutions provider and extensive service portfolio makes them an excellent partner for Fits Cargo.

We are confident that Falcon Air Services will represent Fits Cargo effectively in Oman, and we look forward to working closely with them to serve our customers and expand our presence in the region.

At Fits Cargo, we remain committed to delivering superior cargo services to our customers. We are confident that together with Falcon Air Services, we can create a strong and successful collaboration that will benefit both our companies and the Sultanate of Oman.”