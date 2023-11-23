UAE’s premium women-only fitness SuperClub, FitnGlam has launched its biggest location yet in the capital at the luxurious Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi. Boasting a 36,500 sq ft state-of-the-art facility, FitnGlam’s newest Superclub is more than just a gym; it’s a fitness movement that empowers women to discover their strength and potential.



After achieving remarkable success with three locations in Dubai, the new facility marks FitnGlam's fourth branch in the UAE and reinforces the brand's commitment to reshaping and amplifying fitness, health and holistic wellness for women across the Emirates. This one-stop fitness destination in Abu Dhabi features six boutique studios along with a fully equipped workout space, a protein house cafe, pampering zones, community events, and a curated retail store.

As one of the exclusive providers of women-only CrossFit in the UAE, FitnGlam brings an extra dose of empowerment for those wanting to dive into this fitness revolution. Offering six different studios and a CrossFit Box, members can choose from a wide range of over 100 classes a week including Boxing, Reformer Pilates, HIIT, Cycling, Yoga, Pilates Burn, CrossFit, Booty Burn & Core, Barre, Afro Dance and Belly Dancing. For those seeking relaxation post-workout or luxurious self-care treatments, the space also offers cryo treatments, an on-site sauna and salon as well as lavish changing rooms.

Commenting on the launch of her brand’s newest location, Helena Hijazi comments, “We're thrilled to bring our unique blend of luxury fitness offerings to Abu Dhabi with our largest location yet. We believe everyone deserves an exceptional fitness experience to keep them motivated and inspired, and our goal is to make that accessible in more areas across the UAE."

In line with their goal to empower the women of the Emirates through fitness and wellbeing support, FitnGlam has handpicked top certified female personal trainers and nutrition coaches to provide bespoke programs tailored specifically to everyone’s needs. As a bonus for members seeking aesthetic inspiration during their workouts, the SuperClub bright interiors feature Instagram-worthy artworks by popular female artists in the region.

With its unparalleled balance of fitness and glamour experiences under one roof at Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi, FitnGlam is poised to become the ultimate destination for health-conscious women who value quality workouts in an empowering and luxurious environment.

To learn more about FitnGlam AD, contact +971501136758 or email hello@fitnglam.ae