Dubai – FITCODE, the highly anticipated premium health club from Wellness Forward Group (WFG) team, is thrilled to announce its official launch at Tilal Al Ghaf. Under the visionary leadership of its CEO, George Flooks, FITCODE is set to revolutionise the fitness and wellness landscape in Dubai. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities, FITCODE’s unique offering blends luxury, sophistication with holistic well-being for everyone.

Nestled within the prestigious Tilal Al Ghaf, FITCODE marks the beginning of a new era in premium fitness experiences. Transcending the conventional gym concept, it emerges as an all-inclusive destination catering to the body, mind, and soul. Founded by the visionary minds behind FitnGlam and The Platform Studios, FITCODE introduces a seamless blend of state-of-the-art gym facilities to multi-modality studios. The premium club includes boutique-style classes from Yoga, Barre, HIIT, Cycle, to Pilates Burn.

Setting the stage for unparalleled workout experiences, FITCODE exceptional amenities include infrared saunas, cold plunge baths, and an in-club Protein House café.

CEO, George Flooks highlights, "FITCODE is not just a fitness club; it's a lifestyle destination that promises a transformative journey towards a richer, fuller, and more harmonious life. We have created a space where premium meets performance, where members can immerse themselves in the pursuit of holistic wellness."

The FITCODE experience goes beyond physicality, fostering a thriving community that admires sophisticated mindsets just as much as performance. Every aspect of FITCODE is meticulously designed to uplift and inspire, ensuring that members embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformation.

About FITCODE:

FITCODE is Dubai’s premier destination for high-end wellness launched by the team behind FitnGlam and The Platform Studios. An all-inclusive destination where premium meets performance, FITCODE is designed to enhance holistic well-being for the body, mind, and soul. Situated in Tilal Al Ghaf, FITCODE offers state-of-the-art gym facilities, four boutique-style studios, and over 20 classes ranging from high intensity to low intensity. Premium amenities include saunas, bespoke interiors, and an in-club cafe, reflecting a commitment to excellence and a transformative approach to wellness.

About Wellness Forward Group (WFG):

Created in 2021, the Wellness Forward Group is a pioneering wellness collective based in Dubai helmed by CEO, George Flooks. Offering three premier fitness concepts, FitnGlam, The Platform Studios and FITCODE, WFG is dedicated to promoting holistic well-being and empowering individuals to lead healthier lives.

