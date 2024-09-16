Highlighting sustainability, innovation, and investment opportunities.

Subsidiaries SIMAK, Blue Waters, and OSARA among key participants.

Event offers opportunity to expand Oman’s international market footprint.

Muscat: Fisheries Development Oman (FDO) is pleased to announce its participation in the Seventh Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia, scheduled from September 17–19, 2024, in St. Petersburg. This prestigious event provides FDO and its subsidiaries with a unique platform to showcase Omani seafood products, services, and investment opportunities to the global industry. It also facilitates engagement with thousands of businesses, key buyers, and investors, enabling FDO to expand its market reach.

The Expo will host over 400 companies from 34 Russian regions and 14 countries, spanning 26,000 square meters of exhibition space. With 139 industry experts set to speak, the event is a vital convergence of leaders, traders, and retailers from the seafood sector.

Muneer Al Muneeri, Chairman of FDO, stated: "As a group leader in Oman’s fisheries and aquaculture sector, FDO proudly highlights Oman’s position as a major fish producer and net exporter within the GCC. We are committed to expanding our seafood exports by adhering to global standards of sustainability, food safety, and environmental responsibility, supported by Oman’s attractive business incentives and improving infrastructure."

"Our participation at the Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia reinforces our mission to position Oman as a global leader in sustainable seafood, showcasing our vast marine resources and investment opportunities."

FDO aims to introduce Oman’s innovative investments and state-of-the-art production facilities to the international marketplace. The event is an ideal platform for FDO to attract global investors, strengthen relationships, and showcase the diversity of Oman’s seafood industry, which supports the national vision of making fisheries a cornerstone of the Sultanate’s economy.

FDO Subsidiaries at the Expo:

- SIMAK: A flagship subsidiary of FDO, SIMAK operates a cutting-edge facility in the Duqm Special Economic Zone, producing over 100 million cans annually, equivalent to more than 16,000 tons of top-grade seafood. The facility, located near major ports, supports efficient distribution and boasts a processing capacity of 30,000 tons annually. SIMAK also emphasizes sustainability through eco-friendly practices like water conservation and solar energy.

- Marsa Al Duqm: This subsidiary leads the development of Oman’s largest fishery port in Duqm, set to be fully operational by 2026. The 7.5-square-kilometer port features a 10.5-meter dredged channel and offers modern infrastructure, including a fishing harbor, processing and packaging units, cold storage, and supporting utilities. Marsa Al Duqm is enhancing Oman’s fisheries sector by driving operational efficiency and economic development.

- Blue Waters: FDO’s aquaculture subsidiary plays a pivotal role in Oman’s seafood supply chain. With a capacity of more than 5,000 tons of marine finfish and the production of 21 million juveniles annually, Blue Waters ensures a consistent supply of nutrient-rich seafood while maintaining the highest environmental standards.

- Oman Pelagic: Equipped with state-of-the-art vessels, Oman Pelagic strengthens the country’s commercial fishing fleet. Specializing in pelagic & MESO species, the company uses advanced technologies and eco-friendly methods to maximize efficiency and minimize environmental impact. Operating in international waters, its vessels are certified for high-seas navigation and feature ultra-low temperature freezing facilities, ensuring premium quality tuna products for global markets.

FDO is positioned to tap into new global markets, including Europe, with responsibly sourced seafood that meets the highest international standards. The company’s commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and socio-economic growth is central to its operations, driving job creation and skills development within Oman’s fisheries sector.

Meet FDO at Seafood Expo Russia:

Visitors to the Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia can meet FDO at Booth No. H7, where industry stakeholders are invited to explore the company’s products, services, and collaboration opportunities that contribute to the sustainable growth of Oman’s fisheries industry.

About FDO:

Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), the investment arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) in the fisheries sector, has been established to develop this key sector in the Sultanate by investing in profitable projects that could highlight its economic value to investors. FDO seeks to attract investment to local and international opportunities and demonstrate the sector’s profitability and sustainability at a global scale, utilizing the Sultanate’s competitiveness in global markets.

Sustainability holds a crucial position in the business strategy of Fisheries Development Oman. The company strongly emphasizes the responsible use of renewable resources such as biomass and small pelagic to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry. FDO remains dedicated to driving economic development while preserving the environment, in line with its commitment to the community and shareholders.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Fisheries Development Oman

Email: communication@fdo.om