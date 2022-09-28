A Slovak was announced as the latest US$1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire at the draw held today in Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Pavel Veverka, a Slovak based in Bratislava, Slovakia became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 401 with ticket number 0365, which he purchased online on 5th September.

Mr. Veverka, who is the first Slovak to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999, is currently uncontactable but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound wealth.

Today's draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – Purchasing and Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail.

Prior to the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation to the previous winner of US$1 million in Milestone Series 400 took place at the Dubai Duty Free Head Office in Ramool.

Mr. Mohammed Nazarudeen, winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Milestone Series 400 with ticket number 3768, received his ceremonial cheque from Dr. Bernard Creed, SVP – Finance on behalf of Dubai Duty Free.

Upon receiving his ceremonial cheque, he commented, “Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this wonderful opportunity. My winning is indeed a great help for me and my family for that I will be forever thankful to Dubai Duty Free.”

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Mr. Sarkis Andonian, a 43-year-old American national based in Michigan, USA won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 1364 in Finest Surprise Series 1817, which he purchased online on 9th September.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for over a year now, Mr. Andonian, who had bought two tickets for Series 1817, is a father of two boys and works as a jeweler.

“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free; it was a pleasure to participate in your promotion. It is the best in the world!” he said.

Meanwhile Mr. Peter Jan Wilke, a 48-year-old Dutch national based in Palawan, Philippines won a BMW R nineT (Night Black / Red) motorbike, with ticket number 0022 in Finest Surprise Series. 514, which he purchased online on 15th September.

Mr. Wilke is no stranger to winning with Dubai Duty Free as he also previously won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black) car in Series 1469 with ticket number 1000 on 25th October 2011.

“I’m very happy with my second win. Now that I've won the car and motorbike, I'm hoping to strike it fortunate a third time and win the US$1 million promotion.” he said.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion, Mr. Wilke works as a technical manager for a Singaporean company.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact Bernard Aquino, Marketing Department,

Dubai Duty Free email: bernard.aquino@ddf.ae