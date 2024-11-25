Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of an agreement for a 272-key Signia by Hilton in Amman, Jordan. The signing marks the first Signia property to be agreed outside the U.S. Signia by Hilton is one of Hilton’s newest luxury brands, providing modern stays with cosmopolitan amenities, personalised service and the world’s best meetings and events.

Situated in downtown Amman, the hotel will open in January 2025 and offer a cutting-edge convention centre and meeting spaces, sophisticated design, and world-class cuisine. Strategically located in the Shmeisani business district, Signia by Hilton Amman will have easy access to the main arteries of the capital. The hotel will be a 15-minute walk to Al Abdali Mall and Abdali Boulevard, a mixed-use development with shops and offices. Various international banks, multi-national corporates and NGOs have headquarters in the area, and Prince Hashem Bird Garden and Haya Cultural Center are less than one kilometre away.

Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, MEA, Hilton, said, “We continue to grow and diversify our presence in the MEA region with more than 300 properties trading or under development across 12 brands to meet the needs of business and leisure travellers. The debut of Signia by Hilton Amman is a testament to this, delivering elegant guest rooms, stylish and elevated meeting spaces, and exceptional culinary options, catering to both visitors and residents of the vibrant Jordanian capital.”

The hotel will offer over 5,000 square meters of flexible meeting space in Amman, including a state-of-the art convention centre for events accommodating up to 3,400 people, making Signia by Hilton Amman a luxury address of choice for premier meetings and events in the Jordanian capital. The facilities include 20 meeting spaces ranging from 30 to 1,000 sqm catering to every occasion. Each space will feature modern technologies and Signia by Hilton’s signature meeting experience, anchored by tailored, attentive service for meeting planners and their guests.

Monther Farah, managing director, Al Rabya Hotels, Tourism and Commercial Centers Co. Ltd., the owning company of Signia by Hilton Amman, said: “We are proud to join Hilton in bringing the first Signia by Hilton property outside the U.S. to our region. Early on in discussions, it was evident that the new luxury brand was a perfect fit for the unique features of our property. We look forward to inviting visitors from around the world to experience our diverse offerings under the world-class management of Hilton.”

A host of 272 guest rooms and suites will enjoy plenty of natural light and sweeping views, with thoughtfully curated premium finishes and in-room amenities. Seven exquisite dining venues will showcase a selection of local and international cuisines including an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby cafe, bar and lounge, a pool bar and grill, a specialty restaurant and bar, in addition to a destination bar and an upscale bowling and entertainment centre.

Guests can also retreat in a range of wellness and leisure offerings, from a state-of-the-art spa offering rejuvenating, bespoke treatments, to a fully equipped fitness centre featuring the latest technology and training programmes, and an outdoor pool. The hotel will offer an exclusive Club Signia experience reserved solely for club rooms and suites, including private lounge access, dedicated concierge services, enhanced in-room amenities and personalized services.

Once open, the hotel will participate in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty programme for Hilton’s world-class brands.

Signia by Hilton Amman joins the brand’s growing portfolio in gateway cities and resort destinations around the world, as well as Hilton’s multi-brand portfolio in Jordan including Hilton Amman, King Hussein bin Talal Convention Centre managed by Hilton, Hilton Dead Sea Resort & Spa and DoubleTree by Hilton Aqaba.