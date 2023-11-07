More wind turbines will arrive before the end of the year, with 250 in total to be installed to power the facility

NEOM, Saudi Arabia: NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC), the company that is building the world’s largest green hydrogen plant, has received its first delivery of wind turbines at the Port of NEOM in northwest Saudi Arabia.

A milestone in the construction and development of the mega project, the first set of wind turbines was successfully delivered on October 8, and are now being transported via road to the Wind Garden site near Gulf of Aqaba where they will be assembled and installed.

Additional turbines are expected to be delivered by the end of the year, with NGHC’s Wind Garden ultimately featuring more than 250 to directly power the green hydrogen plant via a dedicated electricity transmission grid.

NGHC’s facility, located in Oxagon – NEOM’s reimagined industrial city, will integrate as much as 4 giga-watts of solar and wind energy to produce up to 600 tonnes of carbon-free hydrogen daily. Once the plant at NEOM is fully operational in 2026, 100% of the green hydrogen produced will be available for global export in the form of green ammonia, through an exclusive long-term agreement with Air Products.

David R. Edmondson, Chief Executive Officer of NGHC, said: “This is the first of a series of major equipment deliveries arriving over the next year. We continue to make great progress since achieving financial close earlier this year and are on track to start exporting green hydrogen in 2026. It is a major milestone in NGHC’s journey to becoming a leader in green hydrogen and a major step forward in Saudi Arabia and the wider region’s energy transition.”

Wolfgang Brand, Vice President, NEOM Green Hydrogen Project, Air Products, said: “As the main engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner on the project, Air Products continues to make great progress in building NGHC’s large-scale green hydrogen plant, which will deliver clean energy for the world on a massive scale. Our teams and contractors are fully deployed on-ground and with a series of equipment deliveries continuing in the coming months, the sites are really starting to take shape.”

Vishal Wanchoo, Chief Executive Officer of Oxagon, said: “The arrival of the first major equipment for NGHC is a watershed moment for Oxagon as we build an advanced and clean industrial ecosystem; and a major milestone for the Port, as we continue to expand our operational capabilities. Across Oxagon, we are delighted to see production facilities of the future, such as NGHC, are rapidly advancing beyond the early groundworks phase of construction.”

NGHC is a key enabler of the renewable energy manufacturing ecosystem being built in Oxagon. As the ambitions for a clean industrial city take shape and development across NEOM accelerates, the port is expanding its capabilities to meet the rising cargo volumes being received, facilitating seamless import and export of materials and serving as an economic multiplier for the region.

Envision Energy is manufacturing the wind turbines for the NGHC facility as a supplier to Air Products, NGHC’s EPC contractor. NGHC is an equal joint venture among ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM that is establishing the world’s largest green-hydrogen-based ammonia production plant running on renewable energy.

In May 2023, NGHC achieved full financial close at a total investment value of USD 8.4 billion including USD 6.1 billion in non-recourse financing from 23 local, regional, and international banks and financial institutions. Following this, the EPC agreements were concluded earlier this year with Air Products at a value of USD 6.7 billion.

NGHC also secured an exclusive 30-year off-take agreement with Air Products for all the green ammonia produced at the facility, which will unlock the economic potential of renewable energy across the entire value chain.

About NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC)

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) is an equal joint-venture created by ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, building the world’s largest plant to produce green hydrogen at scale. Located in NEOM and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, this mega-plant will produce up to 600 tonnes per day of carbon-free hydrogen in the form of green-ammonia as a cost-effective solution for transportation globally. Integrating up to 4GW of solar and wind energy and powered by the combined expertise of its three shareholders, NGHC will harness the infinite power of nature to accelerate the energy transition, ushering in a new era of sustainable clean energy.

Learn more at nghc.com

About Oxagon

Oxagon is the home of advanced and clean industries in NEOM. It represents a radical new model for what industrial centers should be, bringing together advanced and clean industries, research and innovation, a next-gen port and integrated supply chain and logistics. Oxagon is based on NEOM's philosophy of exceptional livability and redefining the way humanity lives and works in the future. Strategically located in the Red Sea, with 13% of world trade passing via the nearby Suez Canal, Oxagon is designed to breathe new life into manufacturing innovations and global supply chain connectivity while nurturing innovation and attracting global talent.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products’ core business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally ­provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products’ higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world.

For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.