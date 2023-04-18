Cards can be used and reloaded across all 18 Géant supermarkets and hypermarkets

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Whether they're for Eid, Christmas, a birthday or anniversary, when in a hurry or just because, gift cards are a popular and versatile item to give to friends and family.

Géant shoppers can now gift convenience and value to friends and loved ones thanks to the newly launched Géant gift card.

Available in two formats, a digital version and a physical card, these can be used across all Géant supermarkets and hypermarkets and can even be reloaded by the cardholder making them that perfect gift that keeps on giving.

Both physical and digital cards (minimum value of AED 50) can be purchased and activated in-store, with the latter added to your mobile wallet. Shoppers can also purchase digital cards at Géant’s dedicated gift card portal (geantuae.ogloba.com) and once loaded or reloaded, these are valid for 12 months. The portal is also a great place to add a personalized touch to your gift card choosing from a wide range of imagery and messages, and it is also a convenient way to keep track of your balance or purchase additional cards.

“Today’s discerning consumers expect omnichannel functionality enabling them to purchase both physical and digital gift cards, gift them in person or via email, and redeem them wherever they shop. Géant’s gift card has been conceptualized to tick all these boxes and is designed with convenience and value in mind,” said Marc Laurent, President, Retail - Everyday Goods at GMG.

“This is an exciting development as we expand our footprint and firmly embed ourselves into communities across the UAE. It reiterates our firm commitment to customers and gives them just one more reason to visit our stores and enjoy purchasing the freshest groceries, imported and local fresh produce, meats, and global foods, in addition to a mix of day-to-day essentials, white goods and more. Truly a gift they’ll love!”

About Géant:

Géant is a chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets that are part of the French retailing giant Groupe Casino, with a turnover in excess of over 30 billion euros and part of the GMG’s everyday goods division in the UAE.

There are currently eighteen Géant supermarkets across UAE.

In addition, Géant continues its partnership with ADNOC to strategically place Géant Express stores within their portfolio of petrol forecourts.

Every Géant store aims to bring together residential and commercial communities by promoting a positive and cohesive community lifestyle through the finest food retail concepts and an engaging in-store shopping experience.

