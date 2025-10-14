Oman Investment Authority becomes the first in Oman to complete an in-house Director Development Programme with GCC BDI

Riyadh, KSA — The GCC Board Directors Institute (GCC BDI), in partnership with The Financial Academy, has marked a breakthrough year in board development across the region — conferring Chartered Director status for the first time and certifying 148 professionals through its flagship programmes. The Financial Academy serves as the official Awarding Body for all GCC BDI certifications.

This year’s achievements go beyond numbers. GCC BDI’s first Chartered Directors have now completed the full journey from Certificate to Chartered status. This end-to-end pathway equips leaders with the skills and insight to drive board effectiveness across the region. In Oman, GCC BDI delivered a bespoke in-house Director Development Programme for the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), making it the first organisation in the country to undertake this level of board training with the Institute.

His Highness Sayyid Juland Jaifar Al Said, Governor of GCC BDI and Chief of the Governance, Risk, and Compliance Directorate at OIA, said: “OIA’s partnership with GCC BDI underscores our strong commitment to world class corporate governance and board excellence. As the first organisation in Oman to complete an in-house director development programme with GCC BDI, we are proud to set a new benchmark for board leadership and governance standards.”

GCC BDI’s certification programmes are designed to equip future board leaders with the skills and knowledge to:

Strengthen governance practices: Apply leading board governance principles to enhance effectiveness and accountability.

Enhance strategic oversight: Develop sharper judgement in decision-making, risk management, and long-term planning.

Build financial competence: Interpret and evaluate financial information to ensure transparency and sustainable performance.

Lead with integrity: Champion ethical leadership and cultivate responsible, future-ready boards.

This year’s achievements mark a clear step-change in scale and impact. Building on 129 certified in 2024 and 25 in 2023, 148 professionals have been certified in GCC BDI’s programmes in 2025 to date - reflecting growing demand for structured board development and a deepening commitment to governance across the region. The class of 2025 to date includes 130 Certified Board Directors, 5 Diploma awardees, 3 Chartered Directors and 10 Certified Board Secretaries. Since its inception in 2019, GCC BDI has certified a total of 374 Board Directors, 54 Board Secretaries, 22 Diploma holders, and 4 Chartered Directors.

“We’re very proud to see our first Chartered Directors emerge from the programme, come through the whole Director programme offered by GCC BDI” said John Gollifer, CEO of GCC BDI. “It’s a testament to the growing appetite for structured, high-impact board development across the region.”

Added Mana Alkhamsan, CEO of The Financial Academy: “The Financial Academy is honoured to serve as the strategic partner of GCC BDI and the official awarding body for its certifications. Beyond granting credentials, we are committed to equipping board leaders with the capabilities to drive meaningful transformation, reinforce investor trust, and solidify the Kingdom’s position as a premier regional financial hub with global reach. Guided by its strategy and its mission to advance the Financial Sector Development Program, the Academy is dedicated to supporting the realisation of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Graduate voices

“The Certificate in Board Directorship turned theory into practice. The frameworks I learned are now part of every boardroom discussion, helping me contribute with confidence on strategy and risk.” Rima Boutros, Senior Advisor - Board & Corporate Governance, SIYAK Consultancy

“The Certified Board Secretary programme completely reshaped how I support the Chair and committees - our agendas are more focused, our minutes clearer, and our compliance far more robust.” Lamees Al Tuwaijri , Board Secretary, Tanmiah Food Company

“The Chartered Director course distilled years of boardroom experience into a rigorous standard. It has sharpened how I challenge, lead, and steward value in my role as a NED.” Waiel Al Rashid, Independent Director

GCC BDI’s recognition by Capital Finance International (CFI) as “Visionary in Shaping Future Board Leaders - Middle East 2025” further highlights its leadership in professionalising boardrooms at scale. With the first Chartered Directors and a national milestone in Oman, the award reflects growing market confidence in GCC BDI’s role in elevating governance standards across public, private, and family enterprises.

About The Financial Academy

The Financial Academy is an independent institution reporting to the Chairman of the Capital Market Authority. It serves as the primary reference for developing and qualifying human capital in the financial sector. The Academy delivers specialised training and professional programmes that target all segments of the sector - including banking, finance, insurance, and capital markets - and contributes to advancing best professional practices and strengthening the capabilities of executives and board members. Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the Academy plays a pivotal role in building a world-class financial workforce, enhancing governance, and supporting the Kingdom’s ambition to position itself as a leading global financial hub.

About GCC Board of Directors Institute

GCC BDI is supported by nine leading regional corporations and professional services firms who serve as our strategic partners: First Abu Dhabi Bank, National Bank of Bahrain, Oman Investment Authority, SABIC, Saudi Aramco, Allen & Overy, Heidrick & Struggles, McKinsey & Company, and PwC. GCC BDI aims to enhance board member capabilities, create a strong regional network of board members, and disseminate high-quality corporate governance knowledge. Since its founding in 2007, it has delivered over 700 programmes and events to top-tier companies in the Gulf and now comprises over 4500 members.

As the leading organisation for board directors in the region, GCC BDI is globally recognised and the only director institute from the Gulf region admitted to the Global Network of Director Institutes (GNDI). Its mission is to strengthen corporate governance in the GCC through capability building, advocacy, and promoting sound governance practices, with a vision to be the pre-eminent institute for boards and directors in the GCC, promoting the highest professional standards of corporate governance and professional directorship.

