Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Bank in Terms of Investor Services and Attracting Foreign Investments to Egypt for the Year 2024" by the World Union of Arab Bankers (WUAB). This recognition highlights FABMISR’s strong financial performance and its key role in driving foreign investment into Egypt, reinforcing its position as a regional banking leader.

This recognition reinforces FABMISR's role as a key investment gateway for attracting foreign investments to Egypt. Through its presence as part of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group in numerous global financial markets, FABMISR facilitates the channeling of foreign investments into the Egyptian market. Additionally, the bank provides Egyptian companies with access to other global markets where the Group operates, supporting export activities and external investments while unlocking new opportunities for expansion and growth.

Furthermore, the bank is committed to fostering sustainable economic growth through its strategic investments, operational efficiency, and focus on creating long-term value for its clients and shareholders.

The WUAB’s awards ceremony is one of the most esteemed events in the Arab banking community, recognizing exceptional contributions from banks, bankers, ministers, and governors. Winning this award is a testament to FABMISR’s exemplary performance and its commitment to advancing the Arab banking sector.

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 69 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/