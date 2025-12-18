Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, has signed a contract with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) to deploy advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions that enhance customer intelligence, optimise resource planning, and strengthen the bank’s commercial growth strategy.

The announcement reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to position the UAE at the forefront of financial innovation and responsible AI adoption.

As part of this project, Presight’s Applied Intelligence framework will support FAB in two priority areas: growth intelligence and resource planning. Through growth intelligence, Presight will integrate multi-source economic, sectoral, and firmographic data into an AI-powered analytics platform that will enable FAB to identify and engage high-potential corporate and institutional clients. The platform will generate ranked opportunity lists and geospatial heatmaps allowing relationship managers to focus on companies with the strongest conversion potential, improving precision, speed, and strategic alignment across FAB’s commercial teams.

In resource planning, Presight will apply geospatial and econometric analysis to optimise FAB’s branch and ATM network. These insights have informed strategic decisions that improve coverage, enhance accessibility, reduce cost-to-serve, and ensure that physical infrastructure remains aligned with evolving customer demand and trade flows.

This new agreement builds on the success of the previous Presight deployments at FAB, which have already demonstrated impact through pilot programmes and proof of concept initiatives.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of First Abu Dhabi Bank, said: “Partnering with Presight will enable us to accelerate our adoption of AI and advanced analytics in ways that directly support our growth strategy. The platforms and insights delivered so far are already enhancing decision-making and enabling our teams to serve clients with greater precision and agility. This collaboration reinforces FAB’s position as a forward-looking institution shaping the future of banking.”

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said: "Our partnership with FAB is built on a shared commitment to serve clients better and shape the future of banking through responsible innovation. By embedding AI-driven analytics into FAB’s growth and resource planning, we are helping create a banking model that is more responsive, efficient, and client-centric. These capabilities are critical for financial institutions today, as they navigate complex markets and rising customer expectations. Together, we are demonstrating how applied intelligence can transform decision-making and set a new standard for innovation in the financial services sector."

Building on this momentum, Presight and FAB are now deepening their collaboration to further embed AI across the bank’s ecosystem, from client engagement and credit assessment to operational forecasting and strategic planning. The partnership reflects a shared understanding that the future of financial services will be shaped by institutions capable of harnessing AI responsibly and at scale.

Earlier in the year, Presight announced several strategic collaborations across the financial and banking sectors aimed at advancing AI innovation, strengthening regulatory infrastructure, and supporting the UAE’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation programme. These efforts reflect Presight’s growing role as a trusted partner to financial institutions and regulators seeking to apply sovereign-grade AI to enhance resilience, efficiency, and customer experience. Together with FAB, these initiatives highlight Presight’s leadership in responsible AI adoption and its contribution to the UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for intelligent, data-driven innovation.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.38 trillion (USD 376 billion) as of September-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

