The proposed collaboration will seek to expand distribution and support secondary participation within ADGM’s regulatory framework, while advancing Abu Dhabi’s role as a hub for cross-border capital and liquidity.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Finstreet Limited, together with its regulated entities constituting an Abu Dhabi–based financial market infrastructure group, today announced that it has signed an MOU to collaborate with OKX Ventures, the investment arm of global digital asset exchange and on-chain technology company, OKX. Under the MOU, the two firms will explore availability of regulated tokenized assets in global markets by combining Finstreet’s infrastructure strengths and ADI Foundation’s Blockchain capabilities, with OKX Ventures and its partnership channels.

This alliance marks a significant milestone in the convergence of Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Under the proposed partnership, Finstreet will explore leveraging its ADGM-regulated entities infrastructure to originate and structure on-chain investment products—including TradFi instruments—while OKX Ventures will look to enable global access to these products via its network and Web3 channels, subject to applicable regulations and jurisdictional eligibility. With plans to develop appropriate frameworks for Finstreet’s subsidiaries and their products to utilize OKX Ventures and its channels, which serve users in more than 100 countries, this could reach a significantly wider universe of international investors.

More broadly, the partnership is expected to contribute to the development of global tokenized markets, supporting increased participation from qualified international investors and further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role in the evolution of digital finance.

Ajay Hans Raj Bhatia, Principal Council Member of ADI DLT Foundation, said: “Global markets are moving toward a future where regulated tokenization becomes the backbone of cross-border capital flows. This alliance between Finstreet and OKX Ventures demonstrates how Abu Dhabi is now shaping that future with the potential to connect financial infrastructure with distribution channels that reach investors worldwide. This partnership is setting a new global standard for how real financial products are created, managed, and traded.”

Jeff Ren, Head of OKX Ventures at OKX said: “We see significant potential in the opportunity to work alongside Finstreet and ADI to help further accelerate the global adoption of tokenized products, with their infrastructure and regulatory foundation aligning well with our vision of connecting traditional finance with the transparency and efficiency of blockchain. By exploring ways to expand access to Finstreet's ecosystem for international investors, within the right regulatory frameworks, we aim to support deeper liquidity, more open markets and cross-border capital flows. This is an exciting step toward a more integrated future for digital and traditional assets.”

Sunidhi Pasan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Finstreet, said: “Tokenization is unlocking new avenues for global capital access, and partnerships with leading ecosystem players are essential to advancing this next chapter. By combining tokenization infrastructure with OKX’s international reach, we are broadening investor access while maintaining the highest governance and compliance standards. This collaboration brings us closer to a more connected, efficient, and accessible market for private and alternative assets.”

Finstreet’s regulated infrastructure within ADGM, spanning issuance, custody, settlement, and trading through its licensed subsidiaries, provides a comprehensive and compliant framework for the origination and lifecycle management of tokenized assets.

The implementation of the arrangements contemplated under this MOU remains subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

About Finstreet Limited

Finstreet Limited is a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) through Sirius International Holding. Finstreet Limited is a holding company based in ADGM, with three subsidiaries licensed for the following regulated activities:

Finstreet Global Markets Limited (“FGM”) is licensed to conduct the Regulated Activity of Operating a Multilateral Trading Facility;

Finstreet Global Clearing and Settlement Limited (“FGCS”) is, licensed to conduct the Regulated Activity as a Digital Settlement Facility and Central Securities Depository; and

Finstreet Capital Limited (“FCL”) is licensed for the Regulated Activities of Arranging Deals in Investments and Advising on Investments or Credit. Finstreet Capital Limited is also licensed for the Regulated Activities of Operating a Private Financing Platform, Managing a Collective Investment Fund, Advising on Investments or Credit, Arranging Deals in Investments, and Arranging Custody.

For more, visit: www.finstreet.ae

About the ADI Foundation

The ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi–based organisation creating blockchain infrastructure that empowers governments and institutions to accelerate the growth of digital economies.

The Foundation was founded by Sirius International Holding, the technology arm of $240B+ holding company, IHC. ADI Foundation is catalyzing large-scale social and economic inclusion by bringing 1 billion people globally into the digital economy by 2030, building on a strong foundation of the 500+ million people already within its project ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: www.adi.foundation

About OKX

Trusted by more than 100 million customers around the globe, OKX is a technology company building a decentralized future that makes the world more tradable, transparent and connected. We're known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world, and have processed trillions of dollars in transactions.



We have key regional offices, including headquarters in San José, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East. We also have offices in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe. Over the past several years, we've built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. We hold licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.



We're steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publish Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit:okx.com.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures will focus on the discoveries and investments in various aspects, including blockchain basic infrastructures, Layer2, DeFi, WEB3.0, NFT and Metaverse.

Our mission is to explore and invest on the innovative blockchain projects worldwide and promote sustainable development across the entire industry globally. We look forward to working and growing with passionate dreamers and founders to create value for the blockchain industry, while sharing our global resources and historical experience with the founders.

