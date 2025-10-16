Dubai, UAE - Finshape, a leading company specializing in digital banking solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with DIB, the world’s first Islamic bank and the largest in the UAE. With this collaboration, DIB aims to elevate its digital capabilities and strengthen customer engagement, setting new benchmarks for the future of fully Shariah-compliant digital banking.

A shared vision for the future of banking

This partnership marks a significant milestone in DIB’s ongoing journey to reshape modern Islamic banking. By combining DIB’s deep-rooted customer-first philosophy with Finshape’s advanced technology expertise, the two organizations are set to deliver a new generation of personalized, Shariah-compliant digital experiences designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s customers.

Leveraging Finshape’s Digital Bank Operating System (DBOS), DIB will gain enhanced agility and scalability – enabling the bank to innovate faster, streamline operations, and deliver seamless digital experience across all channels.

“At DIB, our vision has always been to blend innovation with purpose – to deliver financial experiences that are as intuitive as they are ethical,” commented Musabbah Al Qaizi, Chief Digital Officer at DIB. “This partnership with Finshape allows us to take another leap forward in realizing that vision, building a digital ecosystem that reflects the principles of Islamic finance while meeting the expectations of a new generation of customers.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with DIB on this transformative journey,” added Alain Vansnick, CSO, Finshape. “Our shared vision is to boost a customer experience that’s not only perfectly technically supported but also deeply aligned with customers’ values and needs. Together, we’re shaping the future of digital banking.”

Reinforcing leadership in Islamic digital banking

As one of the region’s most trusted financial institutions, DIB continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in Islamic finance. Through this partnership, the bank reinforces its leadership in digital transformation, investing in intelligent, AI-ready technologies and data-driven solutions that bring simplicity, accessibility, and trust to every customer interaction.

“The Middle East is setting the pace of innovation in digital banking, and DIB stands firmly at the forefront of that shift,” said Alain Vansnick, Finshape. “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation at speed — combining the latest technologies, agility, and foresight to empower DIB to stay future-ready.”

About Finshape

Finshape is a leading European provider of digital banking solutions with more than 34 years of experience. The company helps financial institutions harness cutting-edge technology to accelerate digital transformation, improve operational efficiency, and boost customer experience

Finshape’s solutions are used by over 100 financial institutions in 25 countries across four continents, supported by a team of more than 600 experts serving millions of end-users worldwide. With its AI-ready Digital Bank Operating System (DBOS), Finshape unifies IT and business to enable seamless customer experience across every channel, AI-powered personalisation, and future-proof architecture that will allow banks to gain sovereignty, not only vendor independence.

About DIB

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding USD95 billion and market capitalisation of more than USD 14bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB’s first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, DIB was given the licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the “Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.