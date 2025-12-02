Cairo: Fine Solutions, the specialized division of Fine Hygienic Holding dedicated to serving businesses and institutions, is proud to announce that it has been selected as the official hygiene solutions partner for the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), the largest archaeological museum in the world dedicated to a single civilization. This strategic partnership, which brings together the Grand Egyptian Museum, Fine Solutions, and Legacy Development and Management (Legacy), operator of the GEM, was announced during a press conference held at the museum on November 30, reinforcing Fine Solutions’ leadership position in the hygiene sector.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, which officially opened its doors on November 1, welcomes visitors from around the world to experience Egypt’s rich cultural heritage. Fine Solutions is playing a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and cleanliness of the museum by providing innovative hygiene products and solutions. These include sterilized tissues, hygiene stations, and professional-grade cleaning supplies that maintain the highest sanitation standards across all touchpoints within the museum.

“The Grand Egyptian Museum represents Egypt’s commitment to excellence, culturally, operationally, and experientially,” said Dr. Ahmed Ghoneim, Chief Executive Officer of the Grand Egyptian Museum Authority. “Collaborations like this one reflect our dedication to maintaining world-class standards across every detail of the visitor journey, ensuring that each guest experiences Egypt’s heritage in a setting that is safe, welcoming, and inspiring.”

"We are honoured to be chosen as the official hygiene solutions partner for the Grand Egyptian Museum, a monumental landmark in cultural preservation," said Hesham Abouzeina, General Manager of Fine Hygienic Holding in Egypt. "Our commitment to delivering world-class hygiene solutions ensures that visitors can enjoy an unforgettable experience in a safe and clean environment.’

Merette Elsayed, Chief Executive Officer of Legacy, added: “Part of Legacy’s mission is to offer visitors a seamless, world-class experience. Hygiene and wellbeing are central to that promise. Through our collaboration with Fine Solutions, we’re reinforcing the importance of sustainability, safety, and comfort as integral pillars of the museum’s daily operations.”

To commemorate this milestone and celebrate the grand opening, Fine Hygienic Holding has launched an officially licensed product – a special edition tissue box. This exclusive branded product is available in stores, allowing millions to own a unique keepsake of this historic moment.

The partnership between Fine Solutions, the Grand Egyptian Museum and Legacy Development and Management, is set for a duration of three years, during which Fine Solutions will continue to uphold and enhance the museum's hygiene standards, ensuring a superior visitor experience.