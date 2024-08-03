Amman, Jordan – Fine Solutions, the Away-From-Home (AFH) division of Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), has announced a strategic partnership with the USAID Economic Reform Activity. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Fine Solutions in its ongoing efforts for global franchise expansion.

This agreement will help Fine Solutions to break into new markets and reach broader audiences by leveraging its franchising model, as it continues to strengthen its market presence and drive sustainable growth in the global marketplace. The expert support and resources provided by the USAID Economic Reform Activity will play a crucial role in defining and refining the operational framework essential for expanding Fine Solutions’ global market presence through franchising.

Commenting on the occasion, Chief Commercial Officer at Fine Hygienic Holding, Nedal Al Zatari, said: “We are happy to partner with the USAID Economic Reform Activity, as this step represents a strategic move towards accelerating our expansion efforts, underscoring our commitment to leading globally in the hygiene solutions sector. Franchising will enable us to promote sustainable growth and innovation while maintaining operational excellence.”

Al Zatari added, “Our franchisees will benefit significantly from our proven business model, access to unique programs, and established processes that ensure profitability and operational efficiency.”

Through this model, Fine Solutions will offer franchisees numerous benefits, including access to exclusive opportunities through regional and global partnerships and unique programs such as the Medical Wellness Association and the Fine Dine Program for F&B. Franchisees can achieve exceptional financial performance, with consistent growth in revenues and profits, benefitting from a business model and sales strategies that are primed for strategic growth.

Fine Solutions is MENA’s leading B2B provider of hygiene solutions, offering state-of-the-art products to top global organizations. Its extensive range includes high-quality sterilized paper products, diapers, professional cleaning supplies, dispensers, along with advanced service. Since its establishment in 2007, Fine Solutions has forged strong partnerships with industry leaders such as Ecolab and Unilever Professional and has been present at world-class events such as FIFA World Cup 2022, cementing its status as the premier brand for hygiene solutions.