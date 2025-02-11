Amman, Jordan — Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, has been recognized with CHEP’s Excellence in Sustainability Certificate for its factory in Jordan. This accolade underscores FHH’s commitment to environmentally conscious practices for a better future.

Over the past year, FHH has contributed to the fight against climate change with emission reductions and preventing deforestation. The Group diminished its emissions by a whopping 362,189 kg, which equates to 8 truck trips around the world. It also reduced its waste by 26,266 kg, or about 6 garbage trucks’ worth. In the process, the Group saved approximately 60 m3 of wood resources, preserving 58 trees.

This environmental certificate reflects the Group’s ambitious sustainability targets aimed at driving meaningful changes within the industry and significantly minimizing its environmental impact. FHH continues to align its operations with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), contributing towards a more sustainable future.

Osama Abu Al-Ragheb, Supply Chain Director at FHH Jordan, expressed his pride in receiving this certificate stating: “At Fine Hygienic Holding, sustainability isn't just a goal, it's a responsibility. Our partnership with CHEP has been pivotal in reducing our environmental impact and accelerating our journey towards a more sustainable future. We will continue to innovate and set new sustainability standards in the industry, aligning our efforts with the SDGs and inspiring others to do the same.”

It is worth noting that CHEP helps industrial and retail supply chains reduce their environmental footprint through its pallet and container pooling services. In 2023, Fine Hygienic Holdings’ factory in the UAE received the CHEP Sustainability certificate, celebrating its excellence in environmental efforts. This year’s recognition of Jordan’s factory is a testament to the Group’s overarching strategy to implement sustainable practices across all its operations in the region, further reinforcing its commitment to a brighter future.