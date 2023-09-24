Dubai, UAE – Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, is proud to announce its platinum sponsorship of the 2023 Middle East Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky®, a leading summit dedicated toward promoting success and leadership for women. The event took place recently at The Anantara Downtown Hotel in Dubai. Now in its sixth year, it has become an integral part of the global summit series, which spans across the Middle East, Asia, the Americas, Africa, Europe, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

The live event brought together 35 of the most influential organizations from the region and around the world, with a focus on leadership, diversity, and inclusion of best practices. James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, took the lead and delivered a keynote speech at this prestigious event. To further enhance the company's presence, Kirsty Koen, Chief Human Resources Officer of Fine Hygienic Holding, also took the stage. Their notable participation highlighted the company's best practices and dedication to cultivating a culture of inclusivity, diversity, and high-performance leadership, which aligns well with the core values and goals of the forum.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, James Michael Lafferty, said: “At FHH, we are deeply committed to nurturing a culture of inclusivity and empowerment, with a special focus on supporting women. Our dedication to this cause is exemplified by our support for events like Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky®. Through initiatives like these, we strive to create environments where women leaders can flourish and thrive. As a recent addition to the WEPs community, our sponsorship of this summit further strengthens our commitment to promoting gender equality in all aspects of our operations.”

FHH is the first paper mill in the region to become a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and is a founding member of the Jordan Network. It has always been a supporter of the Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky platform, with several high-ranking executives receiving recognition at the recent Leonie Awards ceremony for their efforts in empowering women. The group provides numerous benefits to its female employees, including unrivaled maternity and paid menstrual leaves, exceptional workplace flexibility, and a wealth of professional support and mentorship designed to cultivate a working environment where they can thrive.​​​​