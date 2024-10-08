Amman, Jordan — Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, has recently donated essential hygienic supplies to the Jordanian Field Hospital and the Kuwaiti Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip. This initiative, in partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), is part of the ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the people of Gaza.

In light of the increasing challenges that Gaza is facing, this contribution aims to address the critical needs of the health sector. It is also an extension of FHH’s ongoing initiatives to provide both monetary and in-kind assistance to Palestinians.

Ghassan Nuqul, Chairman of Fine Hygienic Holding, emphasized the importance of all relief efforts for the Gaza Strip. He stressed that such actions are a fundamental duty and underscored the need for collaboration with trusted civil society organizations to ensure aid reaches those in need.

He said, “As the war in Gaza continues into its second year, the suffering of our people is felt deeply. Supporting them is a responsibility rooted in our core values, which we inherited from the founder of our group —a Palestinian refugee who endured immense hardships. Following in his footsteps, we have made supporting Palestine at the heart of our group’s mission.”