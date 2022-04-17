DUBAI (S&P Global Ratings): S&P Global Ratings said today that it expects risks to the stability of Saudi Arabia's banking system to remain contained, despite rapid expansion over the next 12-24 months. We expect Saudi Arabia's improving GDP growth and fiscal trajectory will continue, tied to the country's emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing structural reforms, and improving oil sector dynamics. Domestic credit growth will likely stay strong in 2022-2023 following the sharp 15% increase in 2021. We expect government's efforts to meet its Vision 2030 targets and strong demand for housing from Saudi nationals will support loan growth.

Over the next few years, we forecast total credit growth at 10%-12%. Under our base-case scenario, we expect domestic private-sector credit to reach 90%-95% of GDP in 2022-2023 versus 68.8% in 2019. We expect the cost of risk to stabilize close to pre-COVID-19 levels after declining in 2021. Higher write offs and buoyant lending growth helped to reduce the nonperforming loan ratio. We expect it to remain stable because we anticipate growth will remain strong and banks will continue writing off loans when appropriate.

In our view, the Saudi banking sector is subject to adequate regulation under the supervision of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). SAMA has consistently encouraged banks to proactively build strong loan loss provision buffers and has been instrumental in helping banks manage volatility in less favorable liquidity conditions over the past two years. Saudi banks benefit from a low-cost and stable core deposit base, with limited reliance on external debt. Low cost of funds and better-than-average cost of risk have supported the banking sector's profitability.

We don't expect the sector's profitability to be challenged by recent competitive developments, such as the licensing of three online banks, approval for a telecommunications company to convert its payments business into a digital bank, or the opening of branches of foreign banks in Saudi Arabia. This is because Vision 2030 has created sufficient room for the sector's growth; bank customers, particularly corporate entities, continue to show a preference for traditional banking; and the telecom's focus is on a market niche. What's more, we continue to see banks' healthy funding and liquidity profiles as a key differentiator compared with most other banking systems in the region and globally. It remains to be seen whether challenger banks will stoke competition on the funding side and accelerate the migration of deposits to remunerated instruments.

We view the trend for economic risk as stable. Although the banking sector is expanding rapidly, we expect the buildup of imbalances to remain contained, since the increase in real estate prices remains low in real terms, real estate demand is mostly local, and we understand that the majority of mortgage loans are backed by salary assignments. The increase in debt will also be alleviated by accelerating economic growth.

We view the trend for industry risk as stable. We expect banks will maintain high levels of core deposits in their funding bases and that their strong liquidity metrics will remain intact. Banks' margins should benefit from higher rates, although we foresee increasing competition from neobanks and foreign banks' branches.

-Ends-

Copyright © 2022 by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer:

No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, valuations, model, software or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an “as is” basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT’S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages.

Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P’s opinions, analyses and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. Rating-related publications may be published for a variety of reasons that are not necessarily dependent on action by rating committees, including, but not limited to, the publication of a periodic update on a credit rating and related analyses.

To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw or suspend such acknowledgment at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof.

S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain non-public information received in connection with each analytical process.

S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees

STANDARD & POOR’S, S&P and RATINGSDIRECT are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC.

PRIMARY CREDIT ANALYST

Mohamed Damak

Dubai

mohamed.damak@spglobal.com

SECONDARY CONTACT

Puneet Tuli

Dubai

puneet.tuli@spglobal.com

ADDITIONAL CONTACT

Financial Institutions EMEA

Financial_Institutions_EMEA_Mailbox@spglobal.com