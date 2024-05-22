Abu Dhabi, UAE – Finance House, a leading financial institution in the United Arab Emirates, is proud to announce the successful achievement of its Emiratization target for the previous year, fostering and supporting the professional development of Emirati nationals within the organization.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the growth and development of the UAE's workforce, Finance House has diligently pursued its Emiratization objectives, surpassed its initial targets, and solidified its position as a leader in creating diverse and inclusive employment opportunities for Emiratis. In alignment with national directives and as a testament to the company's dedication to empowering local talent, Finance House has not only met but exceeded its Emiratization objectives by providing meaningful career pathways, training, and development opportunities for Emirati professionals across various functions within the organization.

Commenting on this significant accomplishment, Founder of Finance House Mr. Mohammed Alqubaisi expressed, "We are immensely proud to have achieved our Emiratization goals, reflecting our unwavering commitment to nurturing local talent and contributing to the country's vision for a sustainable and diverse workforce. This milestone underscores our belief in the importance of cultivating and empowering Emirati professionals, and we remain dedicated to furthering our support for their continued growth and success within our organization."

Finance House remains committed to its contributions to the nation's Emiratization agenda, recognizing the invaluable role Emiratis play in driving the country's economic growth and prosperity. By exceeding its own goals, Finance House sets a strong example for other businesses in the UAE to follow, demonstrating the benefits of investing in local talent and building a diverse and inclusive workforce.

About Finance House

Finance House is an Abu Dhabi - headquartered financial institution established in 2008. It is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. Its principal activities are commercial and retail financing, financial services, and investments.

