Dubai and London: Fils, a groundbreaking ESG-focused digital infrastructure fintech, has achieved another milestone in its mission to help more businesses measure and mitigate their environmental impact with a strategic partnership with Telr, the award-winning online payment gateway.

Fils is collaborating with Telr to integrate its end-to-end sustainable infrastructure to make finance and payments more sustainable and transparent. By Integrating Fils Technology, Telr will enable merchants to track their emissions and access voluntary carbon markets to mitigate the emissions’ harm to the environment. They will also be able to demonstrate their positive impact on the environment with robust reporting functionality, reduced greenwashing, and the encouragement of businesses to invest in sustainable initiatives through Fils’ marketplace.

The new capability adds to Telr's existing suite of services, aiming to elevate e-commerce businesses seamlessly and efficiently with a one-stop-shop philosophy. This encompasses a variety of financial and business services, ranging from social commerce and QR codes to digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and Telr Finance—a dedicated program for merchant financing.

Nameer Khan, CEO and Founder of Fils, said: “Today’s exciting partnership with Telr will make a real impact in tackling the issues of climate change, providing access to carbon markets via our robust and transparent infrastructure. Our technology-first approach to sustainable action enables SMEs, large corporates and other organizations to seamlessly embed sustainability throughout their global operations.”

Telr, the UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, facilitates transactions in over 30 currencies and supports over 120 languages. Telr as a leading payments aggregator enables businesses to connect to all payment schemes and manage financial and business services as a one-stop shop for ecommerce solutions. Telr’s collaboration with Fils will enable organizations to track and mitigate emissions seamlessly, increasing the sustainability of payment operations across the globe.

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, said: "This partnership underscores our unwavering dedication to driving sustainable finance. By leveraging Telr’s expertise and partnering with exceptional entities like Fils, we aim to reshape transactions.” Alami added: “This effort promotes a more sustainable economy, empowering our merchants with access to emissions calculators to monitor their carbon footprint and emissions-reduction tools. These initiatives align with the 'Net Zero by 2050' strategy and are synchronized with COP28, highlighting our commitment to a brighter, more sustainable future.”

Fils’s alliance with Telr builds on an impressive year of high-profile partnerships for the fintech company, with clients such as e& Enterprise, Magnati, Mashreq Bank, Flowcarbon and AFS.

Based in Dubai and London, Fils is a groundbreaking fintech applying a technology-first approach to sustainable action. Fils has created a game-changing digital ecosystem connecting payment infrastructure, organizations, and impact makers to increase the scalability of their sustainability practices.

About Fils

Fils is an enterprise-grade digital infrastructure that enables businesses of all sizes to embed sustainable and climate action into their business model and customer journeys across industries. Leveraging the latest, groundbreaking fintech innovation, Fils fintech aims to transform the business landscape and bring about a better world for all, with every transaction to every action contributing to a thriving planet. Backed by some of the leading names in the financial services industry, Fils is growing rapidly, thanks to its ability to offer a powerful API that seamlessly embeds sustainability into the digital payment infrastructure online, in-store and on-the-go with QR technology - making it easy for any institution to play its part in creating a better future for all.

About Telr

Established in 2014, Telr, the UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, offers a unique platform that enables handling payments in over 120 currencies and 30 languages in the UAE and KSA with the highest level of security. Through a single integration, Telr grants access to every payment method it offers, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, PayPal, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, and urpay.

With its one-stop mindset, Telr extended its services even further, offering a complete solution for the e-commerce world. It covers a wide range of financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and Telr Finance a merchant financing program.

Telr is the first PCI DSS Level 1 & NESA-certified company in MENA.

