London, UK and Cairo, Egypt: Fils, the global leader in enterprise-level sustainability infrastructure, has entered the African market, with a strategic partnership with eeasy, a digital payments technology company operating in Middle East & Africa with a focus on Egypt, to empower its clients in facilitating climate action, offering consumers the option to offset carbon emissions with every transaction.

The collaboration is a milestone for Fils, which enters the African market for the first time. eeasy will embed a sustainability transaction-tracking layer within its payment technology, allowing customers to precisely calculate the emissions from their purchases and buy carbon credits to reduce their environmental impact. eeasy’s clients, supported by Fils’ enterprise sustainability infrastructure, will be equipped to enable climate-friendly purchases at the point of sale, allowing consumers and businesses to seamlessly contribute to environmental protection.

At the foundation of all global commerce lies payment infrastructure, a fundamental component of all trade and consumption. Recognising its pivotal role in addressing climate change, eeasy’s partnership with Fils will embed sustainability within businesses across the markets it operates in including Egypt. Through this alliance, eeasy’s clients will have the tools to offer carbon credit offsets with every transaction, irrespective of the payment method, enabling customers to take climate action on a universal scale.

Through strategic partnerships with leading companies Fils today has a reach of over 105+ banks, 1.5 million merchants and over 4 million consumers. Today, eeasy joins Fils extensive partner network and is paving the way for a low-carbon economy and a sustainable relationship with the environment.

“I am incredibly excited to announce our groundbreaking partnership with eeasy, a trailblazing digital payments technology innovator in the Middle East & Africa region. Fils is focused and continuing to establish a strong network connected to our stack which will fuel the growth of this sector in both the near and far future. Together, we are enabling merchants and companies with tools to fully embrace a sustainable business model and encourage their consumers to make climate-guided purchases.”, commented Nameer Khan, CEO of Fils. “This partnership also marks our first partnership in Africa, a continent eager to embrace sustainable business to protect their environment for generations to come.”

Fils’ comprehensive sustainability infrastructure utilises blockchain technology, seamlessly ensuring traceability and transparency in the sustainability efforts of its clients. This allows businesses to showcase their authentic climate actions and combat greenwashing effectively. By using Fils’ advanced technology, merchants and businesses are able to accurately track and limit emissions for each transaction, incorporating climate action into their operations.

“We are proud to join forces with Fils, utilising our cutting-edge digital payments technology to drive meaningful environmental initiatives. At eeasy, we acknowledge our duty to work towards a sustainable future. This partnership with Fils is a significant step toward achieving our ESG objectives, emphasising our dedication to facilitating climate-conscious payments and delivering essential sustainability solutions to our clients” said Santhosh Jayaram, CEO of eeasy.

About eeasy:

eeasy Payment Services is a fintech innovator focused on transforming the payment landscape across key industries such as Retail, Transport, Petroleum, and Hospitality. Specializing in proprietary POS terminal hardware and software, eeasy delivers tailored solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, eeasy not only solves today’s challenges but also anticipates future needs, providing businesses with secure, seamless, and scalable payment systems. With a strong presence in the Middle East and African regions, eeasy is committed to driving growth and fostering long-term success for its clients.

For more information, visit: www.eeasy.co.

About Fils:

Fils is an award winning ground breaking fintech enterprise dedicated to embedding sustainability into the fabric of digital transactions. With its innovative API-driven platform, Fils enables businesses of all sizes to integrate climate-positive solutions seamlessly into their operations, fostering environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility. Leveraging the latest fintech innovations and blockchain technology, Fils is committed to facilitating the transition to a sustainable economy, empowering organisations to make a positive impact on the planet with every transaction. Join Fils in building a greener, more sustainable future for all. For more information visit the website on https://filsnow.com/