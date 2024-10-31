RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the second day of the 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, leaders from around the world gathered to discuss the transformative potential of emerging technologies and investment strategies in redefining the future. A Special Address was delivered by H.E. Minh Chính Phạm, Prime Minister, Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, summarised the day's ambitions, stating, "At FII8, we are witnessing a new era where innovation and capital converge not just to shape industries but to create a sustainable and inclusive future for all. Today's discussions highlighted the journey toward a world of boundless possibilities and infinite opportunities."

Standout moments from Day Two of FII8

Board of Changemakers on Technology & Innovation: Leaders from industries including Marcelo Claure, Founder & CEO, Claure Group; Group Vice Chairman, SHEIN; Alex Clavel, Co-CEO, SoftBank Vision Funds; Hani Enaya, CIO, Sanabil Investments; Antonio J. Gracias, Founder, CEO & CIO, Valor Equity Partners; Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Group; Dan Schulman, Vice Chairman & Managing Partner, Valor Capital Group; Robert Smith, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners; and Julie Sweet, Chair & CEO, Accenture explored how AI could create up to $10.3 trillion in economic value by 2038. This session urged companies to develop AI responsibly to ensure equitable benefits across society. Ocean Central Announcement: Her Royal Highness Ambassador Reema Bandar Al-Saud, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States of America, announced the launch of Ocean Central, a digital platform developed by Wave and powered by FII Institute which collates data, and provides a clear and evolving view of ocean health, an urgently needed resource in efforts to regenerate our oceans.

HRH Ambassador Reema Bandar Al-Saud founded Wave as an initiative to champion ocean regeneration within a human generation, an ambitious but achievable aspiration, utilizing science-backed methodologies.

Wave has developed Ocean Central as a collaborative digital platform to unify once-disparate scientific ocean data by fostering collaboration, empowering decision-makers, and tracking collective progress toward ocean regeneration. Ocean Central combines accessibly displayed data with data-driven stories, relevant video content, news, and other ocean regeneration content to broaden users' perspectives, shine light on the challenges ahead, celebrate successes, and foster a deeper appreciation for our planet's ocean and our work to save it. To learn more, visit www.oceancentral.org AI and Geopolitics of Technology with Dr. Eric Schmidt, Former CEO & Chairman, Google, KBE: Dr. Eric Schmidt delivered a discussion on the geopolitical impact of AI, exploring how advancements in cybersecurity and digital infrastructure are reshaping international relations. His address emphasized the importance of cooperation in data governance and digital trade to navigate a world of increasing technological competition. The Global Future of Work Compass

The FII Institute unveiled its latest research, the Global Future of Work Compass, based on responses from over 1,300 people and 200 companies in the MENA region. The report indicates that 50% of respondents find advanced technology disruptive, and 46% believe youth tech training is insufficient, underscoring the need for proactive education reform and upskilling. Read the Full Report Here. Support for the Symphony of Hope Gala

The FII Institute contributed $100,000 to the Symphony of Hope Gala, advocating for individuals affected by celiac disease globally. This support aligns with the FII Institute's commitment to inclusive health initiatives and creating awareness for pressing health concerns. 'Clash of the Titans' Debates

In a lively debate session titled "Clash of the Titans," thought leaders exchanged views on three critical issues: the future of currency, the role of AI in truth, and the influence of technology companies in global power. This dynamic format allowed for fresh insights into these epoch-defining challenges. The Rise of Global Megaregions

Speakers from leading global institutions explored the concept of megaregions—large, interconnected economic zones—as new centers of opportunity. They discussed the role of capital in supporting these economic hubs through innovative solutions and infrastructure investments. Future of Resources: Achieving Clean Industries

Panellists debated the feasibility of clean industries amid rising demand for critical minerals in renewable technologies. Leaders from SABIC, Sigma Lithium, Vale, Ivanhoe Mines and Ma'aden addressed the challenge of responsibly managing resources to support sustainable growth. Building A Future-Ready Workforce

The potential for AI to redefine the future of work was a central theme, with discussions on adapting education and training to meet evolving demands. Industry experts highlighted how AI could contribute $13 trillion to the global economy by 2030, transforming job roles and creating new growth opportunities.

With a commitment to "Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow," the FII Conference continues to pave the way for meaningful investments that drive progress, innovation, and sustainability worldwide. With over 45 sessions held on topics such as green technology and digital transformation in emerging markets, FII8 serves as a platform for exploring innovative solutions to global challenges. The insights shared here are critical to shaping future investment landscapes, empowering leaders, and fostering impactful partnerships. Announcements: Today, FII8 witnessed the announcement of 11 new financial announcements all investing in impactful solutions for humanity. Alongside these announcements, 6 strategic partnerships were established, underscoring a commitment to driving positive change across diverse sectors including technology, quality of life, innovation, and sustainability.

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation focused on creating positive impacts on humanity. Through its investment arm, FII Institute transforms ideas into solutions across four areas: Artificial Intelligence & Robotics, Education, Healthcare, and Sustainability.