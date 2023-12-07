Dubai:

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) joins the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)'s Senseable City Lab to analyse urban mobility patterns in the UAE, focusing on major events, such as the FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The research will be conducted as part of the MIT Senseable Dubai Lab, an initiative between MIT Senseable City Lab and the Dubai Future Foundation.

Findings could identify mobility solutions to improve access to these events and reduce congestion and environmental impact.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)'s Senseable Dubai Lab with the aim of researching improved sustainable mobility patterns in the UAE to reduce the carbon footprint of major events in the country.

While positively contributing to tourism and the local economy, major events have a significant impact on their host cities, diverting traffic, challenging public transportation, increasing congestion and, as a result, GHG and other particulates and pollutants emissions. Improving mobility solutions to access to these major events has become an important challenge.

As part of the MIT Senseable Dubai Lab, a joint initiative between MIT Senseable Lab and the Dubai Future Foundation, researchers working on the project will gather data to build a picture of city-wide mobility patterns around major UAE events, including the FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This data could then be used to suggest improvements to local mobility planning, including traffic management and public transport, ultimately reducing congestion and carbon emissions during these events.

The FIA and MIT will work with relevant stakeholders like Formula One Management, the Yas Marina Circuit, and local governments, which will play a pivotal role in data collection efforts and future implementation.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “We are delighted to support this exciting new research project, in collaboration with MIT Senseable City Lab. This comes at a moment of enormous growth for the UAE, and we look forward to joining forces with our stakeholders to make major events more eco-friendly, efficient, and enjoyable for attendees through enhanced mobility solutions.”

In future, the FIA and MIT will share their findings and lessons learned with other cities, event organisers, and FIA Members, ultimately improving sustainability outcomes around mobility globally.

Umberto Fugiglando, Research Manager & Partnerships Lead, MIT Senseable City Lab: “We are proud to welcome the FIA to join our MIT Senseable Dubai Lab, where together with their stakeholders they will support our research on urban sustainable mobility in the UAE. In a region where cities are evolving very fast, we have the possibility to study urban mobility at large, and scientifically explore and anticipate future paradigms that need to be more socially, environmentally, and economically sustainable.”

Presented at the Dubai Future Forum, the initiative is part of the FIA’s wider commitment to improving sustainable mobility and reducing the environmental impact of motor sport. An engagement the Federation will be promoting at COP28 with a dedicated event on Transport Day (6 December - 10 am, Green Zone Main Stage – Al Forsan Park). Learn more here.

