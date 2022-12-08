Dubai, UAE: Festival Plaza, the community mall part of Al-Futtaim Malls today introduces ‘ready to lease’ opportunities to support both homegrown and international businesses expand their footprint with the support of one of Dubai’s most established malls.

Festival Plaza’s ‘Ready to Lease’ units are commercial spaces that will give prospective tenants and businesses the flexibility of adding final finishing touches and furnishings to a white box space without having to bear the cost of large overheads or full fitout expenditures.

A 2022 study[1] found that 56% of Middle Eastern shoppers still prefer bricks and mortar. highlighting that retail presence continues to be a valued commodity for both businesses and customers to connect and engage.

From the check in process to trading in just four short weeks, businesses will be able to take advantage of a fully prepped space, including lighting, flooring and painted surfaces, air-conditioning, ventilation, ready for merchandise and branding.

Brands looking for retail space without the need for extensive upfront capital will be able to take over one of Festival Plaza’s available units without any overheads or setup costs, offering them the unique opportunity to start trading in a matter of weeks.

Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager, Al-Futtaim Malls UAE said, “Over the past few years we’ve seen exponential growth in online retail shopping and sales. However, this has not hindered the traditional shopping experience, with consumers looking to spend time enjoying the simple pleasures that they did not have access to for a long period of time. In tandem, we understand that economically, it is not the easiest time to set up a retail business and watch it thrive without expensive overheads and requiring immense capital. We felt it was our duty as a community mall to give back to the budding community of SMEs and entrepreneurs, being part of their journey to expand their successful brands, no matter the size or years in business. Just as we do with our customers, we look to offer businesses and brands unique and diverse opportunities and offerings.”

Selected units will be available for check in and trade during H1 2023 at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali.

About Festival Plaza

Festival Plaza is Al-Futtaim’s local community mall. The retail precinct covers 64,800 square metres and serves as a convenient and local lifestyle destination at the centre of the Wasl Gate community. Bringing to life and convenience to the South Dubai, the mall will appeal to communities including Jebel Ali, Al Furjan, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and commuters from neighbouring Abu Dhabi. Conveniently located off Exit 25 on Sheikh Zayed Road South bound or Exit 22 North bound.

The shopping destination is home to much-loved flagship stores including largest IKEA in the region, ACE, a new concept store from Lulu Hypermarket and the premium Al Futtaim’s health clinic – Health Hub & Lutetia. Adding to the community offering are the Volvo Mall Studio, Sedar, the Community Pharmacy along with new additions that will extend the existing portfolio including Champs the sports complex and Kavak, the international pre-owned car platform now in UAE. The neighbourhood destination is also host to the second and biggest IKEA store in Dubai, spread over a huge 30,000 square metres with an added focus on sustainability and an international training centre for IKEA employees.

These stores are joined by over an additional 120 others, as well as complimented by a 500-seat food court, over 40 dining and eating options, a Stay and Play offering and over 2,300 parking spaces. With a multitude of retail and dining options, Festival Plaza serves as a convenient and family lifestyle mall easily accessible from Sheikh Zayed Road, fifteen minutes from Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah and a few minutes away from RTA Energy Metro Station.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

