Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – As the weather improves, there's no better time for a stroll outdoors, and now guests can head to Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to experience the thrill of walking on the world’s largest Ferrari logo with the return of the 'Roof Walk' experience. Ferrari fans, adventure-seekers and guests of all ages can enjoy this unique experience while taking in stunning panoramic views of Yas Island and Abu Dhabi.

This family-friendly adventure is available weekly seven days a week, between 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm, with timings subject to change depending on weather conditions. Each 'Roof Walk' session accommodates up to eight guests, who will be guided by an expert throughout the thrilling journey atop Ferrari World's iconic red roof.

Whether it's the perfect setting for a romantic date or the ultimate wedding proposal with breathtaking views, this experience sets the scene. For families, it's an ideal way to bond, enjoy quality time together, and even get a fun workout!

Guests with a park entry ticket can enjoy the experience from AED 125, while those opting for the stand-alone experience can do so for AED 195. Diamond and Gold Annual Passholders receive a 25% discount, while Silver Passholders enjoy a 15% discount.

After the stroll of the roof guests are invited to enjoy the 43 thrilling rides and experiences at the award-winning theme park and they shouldn’t miss the parks newest attraction the world’s first Ferrari-themed Esports arena!

Located on Yas Island, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is right next to the ultimate adventure hub CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It is also just minutes away from the region’s largest indoor theme park Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and the world’s largest indoor marine-life theme park SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

About Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari-inspired theme park operated by Miral Experiences, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe.

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces and the most immersive mega-coaster Mission Ferrari. Additionally, the Park has a state-of-the-art Family Zone, designed to entertain guests of all ages. The Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

In 2024, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi launched the World’s First Ferrari-themed Esports Arena, a cutting-edge racing hub where guests of all ages can experience the thrill of racing a real Ferrari race car.

Since its inception, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 65 regional and international accolades. Most recently, the park was named ‘World’s Leading Theme Park’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards and Mission Ferrari won the title of ‘Thrills’ at the 2023 Blooloop Innovation Awards. In 2024, the park won ‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park” at the World Travel Awards and a Silver Stevie Award for “Achievement in product innovation” in the 2024 MENA Stevie Awards.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com.

Media Contact:

Miral Destinations

Rabie Riman

Head of PR

rriman@miral.ae