DUBAI, The Women’s Pavilion at Expo City Dubai will bring women’s mental wellbeing into focus at the upcoming Her Health Majlis on 20 May, held in collaboration with community mental health and wellness centre LightHouse Arabia – the official mental health partner for the Majlis series.

The latest edition of Her Health Majlis – Minds of our own: women, mental load and the cost of staying functional – will examine what happens when the high performance of women, often operating on survival mode, acts as a façade for the heavy toll of hormonal shifts, caregiving and other responsibilities.

The session, aligned with Mental Health Awareness Month and building on World Maternal Mental Health Day on 6 May, is the third in the Majlis series launched by the FemTech Hub – a pioneering initiative developed in partnership with Meem Foundation, American Hospital Dubai and PeriCare to help close gaps in women’s healthcare.

The LightHouse Arabia partnership will bring expert speakers to every Majlis session, alongside a dedicated mental wellbeing support series including weekly Instagram Live sessions titled Navigating Uncertainty.

Maha Gorton, Head of Women’s Pavilion, Expo City Dubai, said: “That psychological and physical wellbeing are interlinked is a well-known fact, and today’s healthcare systems continue to evolve to address this reality. By bringing mental health to the forefront of the conversation, the Women’s Pavilion is creating a safe space to address the strain of mental overload and dismantle the expectation that women must simply ‘cope’ with the consequences. Through this partnership with The LightHouse Arabia, we’re ensuring that women’s mental health is researched, discussed and supported as an important pillar of societal progress.”

Dr Saliha Afridi, Clinical Psychologist, Founder and Chairwoman, The LightHouse Arabia, said: “We are proud to join Her Health Majlis as a dedicated partner. Mental health is often the invisible thread that dictates a woman’s physical health and support is crucial to advancing progress in women’s wellness. By integrating clinical expertise into these monthly dialogues, we aim to shift the narrative from surviving to thriving, providing women with the tools to navigate the complexities of mental load without losing themselves in the process.”

The upcoming Majlis also builds on the insights from the previous session on neurodivergence, highlighting how many women mask their natural responses to meet social expectations – a process that contributes significantly to long-term burnout.

The FemTech Hub at the Women’s Pavilion continues to position Expo City Dubai at the heart of the global femtech industry – a sector projected to reach USD 267 billion by 2035. By addressing mental wellbeing alongside physical health, the Hub ensures that regional innovation is anchored in the lived realities of women.

Her Health Majlis is open to the public, offering a space for accessible, stigma-free education. For more information visit the Women’s Pavilion.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – connecting Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port – forming one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Expo City Dubai is home to the UAE’s first Green Innovation District, a landmark initiative driving sustainable industrial growth – seamlessly uniting economic opportunity, environmental responsibility and social progress

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it serves as a testbed for sustainable solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development



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