Dubai, UAE – Female Fusion, the UAE’s largest licensed business community for women, announced the winners of its inaugural 2025 Female Fusion Awards at a special award lunch on 12 February 2025, honouring women entrepreneurs and female-led businesses for outstanding achievement and growth throughout 2025.

The Female Fusion Awards recognise measurable business performance and impact achieved during 2025. Independently judged and not pay-to-win, the awards were open to all women entrepreneurs in the UAE, with sponsors excluded to ensure transparency.

“We created these awards because there’s very little real recognition for small and growing businesses,” said Jen Blandos, Founder and CEO of Female Fusion. “Too much of it is either for large corporates or it’s paid for. We wanted something that founders could genuinely earn. If someone looks back in five years and says winning this award was one of the moments that helped them step up, grow faster or think bigger, then we’ve done our job. This was our first year. We’re just getting started.”

2025 Female Fusion Awards Winners

The 2025 Female Fusion Awards recognised excellence across multiple sectors of the UAE economy.

Heriot-Watt University Entrepreneur of the Year

Dr. Anna Zickerman, UPANDRUNNING

Crimson Legal Small Business of the Year

Vanessa Gia Bayma, CBC Consultancy and Events

Letswork Solopreneur of the Year

Qadreya Al Awadhi, Bumblebee (Food)

Jacky’s Business Solutions Young Female Founder of the Year (Under 30)

Tia Simone Watson, LittleXWolf

Market Buzz Impact & Sustainability Award

Theresa Tsui, Skills3 Creative Enterprise for Social Impact

TLB Business Advisory Services Ecommerce Business of the Year

Latika Chawla, Giftbag.ae

Professional Services Business of the Year

Jenna Jenkins, Luxe Incorporations Corporate Services Providers LLC

Address Beach Resort Food & Beverage Business of the Year

Vanessa Gia Bayma, CBC Consultancy and Events

Health & Wellness Business of the Year

Dr Anna Zickerman, UPANDRUNNING

Fashion & Beauty Business of the Year

Layla Alhajjaj, Boho Salon

“Judging the Female Fusion Awards gave us a first-hand view of the ambition, resilience and capability of women building businesses across the UAE,” said Dr Nermeen Mustafa, Associate Professor at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

“It was inspiring to see founders combining strategic clarity with courage and determination to scale their ventures. At Heriot-Watt University Dubai, we place strong emphasis on practice-led learning and meaningful industry engagement. Recognising real entrepreneurial achievement and supporting initiatives that empower women in business strengthens the wider entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region,” she added.

Winning came with practical support - including legal services for contract drafting, PR support, mentorship, memberships and co-working access.

Reacting to the win, Dr. Anna Zickerman, Founder of UPANDRUNNING, said: “To be named Heriot-Watt University Entrepreneur of the Year is a huge honour. It feels validating to have the business recognised in this way. The three months of PR support is a tremendous prize, and I’m excited to use it to expand our reach and strengthen our brand.”

An Independent Judging Panel

Entries were reviewed by a panel of experienced entrepreneurs, investors and senior executives from the UAE and international markets. Each submission was assessed against clear criteria including performance, innovation, resilience and impact - rewarding substance over storytelling.

Sponsors were not eligible to enter the awards, and judging decisions were made independently based on clear criteria. Sponsors supported the winners with practical resources but had no influence over the results.

The goal is simple: recognition that genuinely helps.

For the full list of winners and finalists, judging panel, visit: https://www.femalefusionnetwork.com/awards

For images from the event including the winners: https://photos.app.goo.gl/WiY5hondJEM4pHSB8

About Female Fusion

Female Fusion is the UAE’s largest licensed business community for women, connecting more than 60,000 founders, leaders, and professionals across 35 countries, with over 1,000 active members.

Established by entrepreneur and global advisor Jen Blandos, Female Fusion operates at the intersection of entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, and innovation. The community provides structured growth programmes, curated events, expert-led masterclasses, and strategic partnerships that enable women to build scalable businesses, expand influence, and create measurable economic impact.

The Female Fusion Awards celebrate excellence in entrepreneurship, with plans to expand categories in 2026 to include women leading within corporate organisations.

For more on the community, visit: https://www.fem