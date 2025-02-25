Dubai, UAE – FEDS Drone-powered Solutions, a leading provider of innovative drone technology and data solutions, and Dendra Systems, a global leader in ecosystem restoration and environmental management, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the MENA Geospatial Forum. The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies in delivering impactful environmental assessments, restoration projects, and habitat mapping across the UAE, and the broader Middle East region.

This strategic collaboration will focus on a range of environmental efforts, including ecosystem restoration, biodiversity assessments, and environmental impact evaluations. The partnership will specifically target mangrove and terrestrial ecosystems, as well as ecological analysis in the region, providing vital data to support sustainability goals.

With a shared commitment to environmental sustainability, FEDS and Dendra will deploy advanced drone technologies and AI-driven insights to optimize ecosystem restoration processes. This collaboration aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy and contributes to global sustainability goals, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 13 – Climate Action and SDG 15 – Life on Land)

"At FEDS, advancing humanity through drone intelligence is at the core of what we do. Partnering with Dendra allows us to combine our expertise in drone solutions with their leading ecosystem management platform to help meet regional sustainability targets and create positive environmental impacts," said Rabih bou Rached, CEO & Founder of FEDS Drone-powered Solutions.

Georges Ibrahim, General Manager at Dendra Systems, stated, “By combining FEDS’ drone capabilities with Dendra’s AI-driven platform, we’re setting a strong foundation for scalable ecosystem restoration. Starting in the UAE allows us to demonstrate real impact, and lay the groundwork for future expansion across the region.”

For more information about FEDS Drone-powered Solutions, visit feds.ae and for Dendra Systems, visit dendra.io