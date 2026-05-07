Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Federal Express Corporation, the world’s largest express transportation company, participated in a recent American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia (AmCham Saudi Arabia) webinar titled ‘Building Resilient Supply Chains: Technology, AI, and the Future of Business Continuity’. At the session, Sammy Bousaba, Managing Director Sales, shared perspectives on strengthening supply chain resilience.

As businesses in Saudi Arabia navigate an increasingly complex global trade environment, the discussion highlighted the growing importance of resilient and adaptable supply chains in maintaining continuity. FedEx outlined how multimodal networks, contingency planning, and access to alternative routing can help sustain cross-border movement and maintain operational continuity as conditions evolve.

The role of data and AI in improving supply chain visibility was also a key theme – enabling earlier identification of potential disruptions and more informed decision-making across routing, transport modes, and inventory planning. In this context, FedEx referenced the launch of its FedEx Import Tool (FiT) in Saudi Arabia, a digital platform designed to simplify imports through real-time visibility, centralized documentation, and faster customs clearance.

As supply chains become more dynamic, the ability to adapt in real time is increasingly critical. FedEx continues to support customers with integrated networks, advanced capabilities, and operational expertise to enhance flexibility, predictability, and control.

About Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

Contact: Natali Fahmi

Communications Advisor

FedEx Middle East and North Africa

natali.fahmi@fedex.co