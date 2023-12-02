Muscat, Sultanate of Oman – Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), a pivotal entity in Oman's fisheries and aquaculture sector, is set to participate in the highly anticipated 5th Oman AgroFood Exhibition and Conference. Taking place from December 4 to 6, 2023, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), Muscat, this event aligns with FDO's commitment to sustainable growth and supporting the economic diversification goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

FDO, along with its subsidiary companies Blue Waters, Natural Shrimp Aquaculture Company (NSA), and Oriental Shrimp Aquaculture Company (ORA), will showcase a range of products, including White Pacific Shrimp and Seabream, demonstrating its dedication to quality and innovation. Representatives will be available for discussions, explaining the product range to visitors. Other FDO subsidiaries that will also be present at the event are Blue Waters, which specializes in finfish operations, and Shrimp Aquaculture Company, which focuses on developing shrimp aquaculture projects and processing facilities.

Live cooking sessions during the event will provide visitors with a taste of fresh Omani seafood products, fostering engagement and exploring business expansion opportunities with suppliers and distributors.

Under the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources, the 5th Oman AgroFood Exhibition and Conference brings together key decision-makers, thought leaders, and technology providers. The event highlights Oman's stable economy, robust infrastructure, and commitment to expanding non-oil sectors in line with Vision 2040.

As an investment and development group, FDO actively contributes to Oman's economic landscape through diversified investments and infrastructure development. FDO and its subsidiaries engage in fishing fresh Horse Mackerel and a local mackerel species in the Arabian Sea area. Additionally, the company is involved in aquaculture, producing shrimp, shellfish, and other aquatic animals. FDO's participation in the event aims to introduce fresh catch to the Omani market, catering to both retail and businesses.

Khalid Al Balushi, Sales Manager at Natural Shrimp Aquaculture Company (NSA), an FDO subsidiary emphasized the significance of their participation, stating, "Our involvement in the Oman AgroFood Exhibition and Conference is crucial as it provides an opportunity to engage with local traders, enhance FDO's standing in regional and global markets, and cultivate collaborations. Our primary goal is to finalize significant deals and draw investments into the fisheries and aquaculture sector, in addition to popularizing fresh catch in the local market."

In addition to showcasing current endeavors, Khalid Al Balushi, shared plans for growth, including exploring opportunities in aquaculture projects and expanding into modern boats and coastal fleets in the fisheries sector. Exciting projects on the horizon include Oyster farming and sea cucumber farming, highlighting FDO's commitment to innovation and diversification.

About FDO

Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), the investment arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) in the fisheries sector, was established with a view to developing this key sector in the Sultanate by investing in profitable projects that could highlight its economic value to investors. FDO seeks to attract investment to local and international opportunities and demonstrate the sector’s profitability and sustainability at a global scale, utilizing the Sultanate’s competitiveness in global markets.

Sustainability holds a crucial position in the business strategy of Fisheries Development Oman. The company strongly emphasizes the responsible use of renewable resources such as biomass and small pelagic to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry. FDO remains dedicated to driving economic development while preserving the environment, in line with its commitment to the community and shareholders.

