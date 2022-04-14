FCM has signed a partnership agreement with Moonline Travel & Trade Ltd in Iraq, growing its Middle East & Africa footprint to almost 30 markets across the region.

According to FCM’s Managing Director of Middle East and Africa, Ciarán Kelly, this partnership is critical to FCM's local service delivery and market share growth strategies for the wider region.

“Choosing to expand FCM’s capabilities in Iraq at this time enables us to provide global coverage for existing corporate customers while meeting demand from multi-national companies requiring a true end-to-end travel experience when doing business in this growing market.

“Together with Moonline Travel, we are able to offer our clients access to highly experienced staff with deep local knowledge that complements FCM’s technology and global expertise. I am very pleased to welcome Moonline Travel to the FCM network and expand our presence across the MEA region,” said Kelly.

Established in 2010, Moonline Travel is regarded as one of the leading travel providers in the country, having earned a reputation for delivering professional and comprehensive travel support to its clients.

Headquartered in Sulaimania, the company operates a network of five offices across Iraq to service the leisure and corporate travel needs of national and multi-national businesses primarily within the oil, petrochemicals, resources and construction industries. Clients include Schlumberger, Petro Weld, PP Bosun, LafargeHolci and several NGOs amongst others.

Moonline Travel’s managing director, Rebin Mustafa said: "Our organisation is very proud to be the official representative of FCM in Iraq. In addition to providing excellent services for clients locally, we are also excited to play our part in helping FCM penetrate this emerging market to further grow our collective customer base across the region.”