BAGHDAD, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Iraqi security forces said on Wednesday they are investigating an explosion that hit Baghdad International Airport earlier in the day.

The explosion targeted a US-led coalition's military base at the airport at 2:30 local time (23:30 GMT), the Iraqi security media cell said in a press release.

Investigations are underway in order to find the circumstances and causes of the blast, it added.

However, air traffic was unaffected and no flights were interrupted, it added.

