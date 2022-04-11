Leading travel management company FCM is inviting industry colleagues and associates to join the inaugural Th!nk event – a first-of-its-kind hybrid forum on 10 May.

Positioned as the antidote to the typical industry conference, Th!nk promises to apply a very different lens to the big topics shaping the future of business travel through lively debate and interactive discussion. An original and thought-provoking programme of carefully curated exclusive content will be co-hosted by top-notch guests from around the world. And to accommodate different time zones, live components will anchor the event and be broadcast over a period of 24 hours.

“Over the past two years, the travel landscape has certainly changed and so have the challenges our industry is facing too, not only in the UAE or MEA region but globally also. Despite working very closely with our clients over the last 24 months, it’s time to adjust the dialogue to what’s resonating with our customers, the buyer community and industry colleagues, and collectively address the big issues now with a nod to the future. Th!nk should be compulsory attendance for anyone involved in the business of travel wherever they are,” said FCM MEA Managing Director Ciarán Kelly.

FCM has assembled an exciting line-up of pioneering business leaders, innovators and disruptors from inside and outside the industry to address wide-ranging themes, such as the role of tech in travel innovation, understanding what the Metaverse means for the industry and much more. FCM’s Consulting arm will unpack insights and data garnered from the company’s global operations, while industry body GBTA will share its latest research findings through a series of exclusive sessions.

Intended to be highly participatory, Th!nk will incorporate a number of opportunities via the event website to facilitate and encourage attendee involvement and comment.

Th!nk is both global and local too. As a worldwide business with a formidable presence that stretches over 100 countries, FCM has tapped into decades of industry expertise, strong partner relationships and deep knowledge to develop region-specific segments from across EMEA, the Americas, Asia, Australia and New Zealand that reflect topics resonating in these markets too.

While in keeping with FCM’s business approach, flexibility is key – with attendees able to tune in wherever they are in the world at a time that suits them. In addition to the live broadcast elements, access to 24 hours of content will be available on the Th!nk event website for a limited time to view on-demand.

For more programme details and to book your FREE place at Th!nk, register now: FCM Th!nk

About FCM

FCM is one of the world’s largest travel management companies with a 24/7 reach in over 100 countries. As a trusted travel partner for thousands of national and multi-national organisations, including many household brands, Fortune and FTSE 100 companies, FCM’s agile and flexible technology platform anticipates and solves client needs supported by expert teams who provide in-depth local knowledge and duty of care as part of the ultimate personalised business travel experience. While as the flagship business travel division of the ASX-listed Flight Centre Travel Group, FCM is able to negotiate and deliver access to the widest network of airfares, hotels, and ground transport for unique and best-value solutions. The company recently debuted its new omni-channel platform featuring a ‘first of its kind’ customised end-to-end user experience that will be available to new clients from 2022. Discover the alternative at www.fcmtravel.com