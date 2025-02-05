Cairo, Egypt: Fawry (the "Company", FWRY.CA on the Egyptian Exchange), Egypt's leading e-payments solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership with PharmaOverseas, to deliver innovative digital payment solutions that support the pharmaceutical distribution sector in Egypt. This partnership aims to streamline transactions, enhance efficiency, and provide a seamless payment experience within the pharmaceutical sector, reflecting Fawry’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation across various industries in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030. It also underscores PharmaOverseas’ dedication to adopting innovative tools to serve its extensive network of pharmacies and suppliers.

This strategic partnership between Fawry and PharmaOverseas aims to revolutionize Egypt’s pharmaceutical sector by integrating Fawry’s advanced digital payment solutions, including point-of-sale (POS) payment acceptance, cash management, and Pay by link. PharmaOverseas will be able to digitize its transactions and offer more efficient and flexible services to its vast network of pharmacies across Egypt. This partnership marks a strategic step toward strengthening the digital financial infrastructure in the pharmaceutical sector, improving operational efficiency, and providing innovative payment solutions that meet the needs of all stakeholders with reliability and security.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Ashraf Sabry, CEO & Managing Director of Fawry, and Dr. Mohab Gazzarine, Chairman of PharmaOverseas, in the presence of senior executives from both companies. Representing Fawry was Mr. Hossam Ezz, CEO of Fawry FMCG, while PharmaOverseas was represented by Dr. Mohamed Gazzarine, CEO of PharmaOverseas, Dr. Mina Kamal Beshara, Chief Financial Officer at PharmOverseas.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Ashraf Sabry, CEO & Managing Director of Fawry, said:

"We are delighted to partner with PharmaOverseas, a collaboration that underscores Fawry’s commitment to driving digital transformation and promoting financial inclusion across various sectors in Egypt, including the pharmaceutical distribution industry, to accelerate the transition to a digital economy.”

He added, “We are keen to strengthen our partnerships with trusted entities whose vision aligns with our strategy of providing innovative digital payment solutions. These solutions empower businesses to enhance their performance, deliver better services to their customers, and achieve sustainable growth."

Dr. Mohab Gazzarine, Chairman of PharmaOverseas, added: "We are proud to partner with Fawry, a leading provider of digital finance solutions in Egypt whose services will add value to our operations and customers, helping us achieve our vision of adopting innovative technologies to improve our processes and better serve our partners including, pharmacies, suppliers, and others.”

He added, “This partnership represents a pivotal step in our journey toward digitally transforming the pharmaceutical distribution market and delivering more efficient and flexible services to our clients. We are confident that Fawry’s digital payment solutions will simplify cash transaction management, improve collection processes, and provide pharmacies with a smoother experience."

About Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments

Founded in 2008, Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments is Egypt’s largest and most trusted digital payments platform, serving millions of Egyptians across all segments of society. Fawry offers a wide range of essential services, including electronic bill payments, mobile top-ups, e-ticketing, cable TV subscriptions, and variety other convenient solutions. Through its innovative business model, Fawry empowers businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and institutions to accept electronic payments via websites, mobile devices, and POS terminals spread across the country. With a network of approximately 382,000 agents and partnerships with 36 banks, Fawry processes over 6 million transactions daily, serving around 52.9 million customers every month. The company is dedicated to driving financial inclusion and digital transformation, making everyday transactions easier, faster, and more secure for individuals and businesses alike. Learn more at: www.fawry.com.

About PharmaOverseas

PharmaOverseas, established in 1995 by the visionary Dr. Ahmed Hafez Gazzarine, a pioneer in pharmaceutical distribution industry, PharmaOverseas was established based on core principles, including continuous development and the adoption of modern technology. The company quickly became a leader in pharmaceutical distribution in Egypt.

PharmaOverseas is committed to providing innovative solutions to enhance the pharmaceutical supply chain. With extensive expertise in storing and distributing medicines under optimal conditions, the company offers a wide range of logistics services to ensure timely delivery of medications to pharmacists with the highest quality standards.

As part of its commitment to staying ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. PharmaOverseas has developed a fully integrated digital system that supports every aspect of its operations. By heavily investing in cutting-edge technologies, the company offers fast and efficient digital solutions to meet customer needs. Today, PharmaOverseas proudly serves a nationwide network of over 49,000 pharmacies through more than 100 branches and sales offices, maintaining world-class quality standards. For more information, visit: www.pharmaoverseas.com.