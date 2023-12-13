CAIRO – "Fawry", the leading company in the field of electronic payments and banking technology, announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with "Hulul" Company, supported by WideBot, the leading Arabic-focused conversational AI chatbot building platform in the MENA.

,to integrate "Fawry" electronic payment systems with "Hulul" services for digital transformation and artificial intelligence, to support the business of small and medium-sized companies.

According to the agreement, "Fawry" will provide the latest innovative fintech services to “Hulul” platform’s network of small and medium-sized companies, by creating a payment link through the automated chat feature that relies on AI, which the platform provides to its customers, to facilitate financial transactions in a secure and seamless electronic manner. This will support accelerating the pace of digital transformation for these emerging institutions, which will contribute to strengthening their position in the Egyptian market.

This cooperation aims to combine Fawry’s experience in payment solutions and Hulul’s cutting-edge services in AI-driven digital transformation. This partnership also seeks to revolutionize the way SMEs operate in the digital landscape, in addition to providing them with comprehensive tools that contribute in driving growth, increasing efficiency, and enhancing customer experiences.

"Hulul" provides communication services with customers through WhatsApp chats, Messenger, Instagram, and the former X Twitter, phone applications, and websites that enables merchants and SMEs owners to benefit from electronic payment services easily through "Fawry" channels, so that they can double their sales and provide smooth communication with customers, to attract more users.

"Hulul" is the latest subsidiary of WideBot Artificial Intelligence, which supports small and medium-sized companies to simplify their operations and keep pace with the evolution of digital transformation through one platform. It has a customer base estimated at 35,000 customers, has processed more than a billion messages, serves more than 60 million customers in more than 40 countries, and is considered a market that includes more than 20 regional and global partners.

Heba El-Awady, Chief business officer at 'Fawry', said: “Fawry is working hard to encourage startups and small companies in many industries by providing them with a new and innovative package of services in the field of payment technology and techniques that help them achieve growth at their desired rates, especially after the great development witnessed in the investment climate, entrepreneurship and emerging companies in Egypt, which in turn contributes to advancing the Egyptian economy.”

Mohamed Nabil, CEO and co-founder of WideBot, said: “We are proud to cooperate with "Fawry" and work with it side by side to bring about a comprehensive change in the business flow systems of small, medium and emerging companies, relying on an innovative combination of the latest financial technology and artificial intelligence tools, it enables it to provide an unparalleled experience through innovative, safe services and solutions.”