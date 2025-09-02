Dubai, UAE – MULU, once recognized as a leading plus-size fashion brand for women, is rebranding into a lifestyle fashion label for the entire family. The launch of the new MULU Reborn Collection on September 4, 2025, reflects the personal journey of the founder, Kanessa Muluneh, and a new vision: to dress families with ease, comfort, and togetherness. The Reborn Collection will be available online at www.mulu.world with sizes ranging from baby all the way up to 5XL.

The rebrand was set in motion because of personal reflection, says Kanessa Muluneh. “When I first launched MULU, I was plus-size and designed clothes for women like me. I didn’t have kids, and my priorities were different. Today, I am a mother of three, and I have a family. That was when I realized MULU had to be reborn, too, as a brand catering to the whole family –expanding beyond where we started. MULU is about creating fashion that bonds families.”

MULU’s mantra is “unlock ease, unlock MULU” and a design approach focusing on “clothing that moves with you”. The Reborn collection launches with five classic basics (black, navy, maroon, brown, green) balanced with two playful additions (yellow and light blue). All the pieces are made of comfortable, premium fabrics that adjust to all body sizes.

Since moving to Dubai three years ago, Kanessa Muluneh has adapted Arab cultural influences while keeping the brand’s global appeal. Family values are at the heart of MULU, and the new collection includes traditional pieces like abayas with a modern twist. Pricing ranges from 400-600 AED and targets established families across all categories.

MULU’s rebrand tackles what Kanessa Muluneh sees as a gap in family fashion: “We want to make life as a family easier. MULU Reborn is designed for daily activities like school runs, trips to the shop, errands, and all the things we do every day.” The launch on September 4 aligns with the back-to-school season when families set up new routines and look for clothing solutions that suit everyone. The date holds personal significance as well and marks nine years since Kanessa's wedding anniversary when she started her family.

Kanessa Muluneh, founder of MULU, said: “Life is already full of responsibilities, especially when you have a family, and clothing shouldn't add to that stress. That’s why we are including everyone in the collection: from babies and kids to teens, moms, dads, uncles, aunties, cousins, and even grandma and grandpa. Think of those traditional Christmas photos where the whole family wears matching sweaters – only this time, it can be MULU.”

About MULU:

MULU, established in 2018 by Kanessa Muluneh in the Netherlands, is a premium family lifestyle brand based in the UAE. More than a clothing line, MULU is a family-first movement catering to everyday families living their daily lives. The brand creates elevated essentials across all age groups and sizes – from babies to plus-size adults. MULU’s mission is to create fashion that bonds families. MULU’s products are available in over 15 countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Austria, UK, USA, Canada, Ghana, and Kenya.

For more information about MULU, please visit: www.mulu.world.