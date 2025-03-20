Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek has launched Flexitalent, a dedicated technology-driven workforce provider, offering versatile and tailored solutions for a range of vertical industry sectors throughout the UAE.

Flexitalent, part of the Farnek Group of companies, integrates technology-driven workforce management solutions, through smart payroll systems, digital attendance tracking and AI-powered workforce analytics, enabling organisations to streamline staffing operations across a range of diverse industry sectors.

Farnek launched Flexitalent as a dedicated workforce solutions company to satisfy the increasing demand from businesses that want to enhance operational efficiency, compliance, flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

According to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the total spending by UAE-based organisations on outsourcing services was expected to reach $6.8 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7%. Carrying that growth estimate forward to 2025 would put the UAE market value at around $7.8 billion.

“Flexitalent benefits from Farnek’s many years of experience in workforce management and has the expertise to tailor staffing models that align with specific organisational needs.

“Its solutions are compliant with UAE labour laws and in addition, the company uses technology-driven workforce management tools for transparency, accountability and enhanced performance. Flexitalent can also integrate eco-friendly practices into staffing operations to support broader sustainability goals,” commented Markus Oberlin, Group CEO of Farnek.

“Since its inception, Flexitalent has already successfully onboarded over 3,000 professionals across multiple sectors, demonstrating its capacity to meet complex workforce demands with efficiency and agility,” he added.

Flexitalent offers AI-powered recruitment and selection, which utilises smart talent-matching tools to ensure precision hiring for businesses. Its Fully automated Wage Protection System (WPS)-compliant payroll ensures seamless salary processing, in line with current UAE labour laws.

The company has managed to develop a competitive edge, not only through its flexible staffing models, but also through its AI-driven business strategy. Real-time GPS-enabled tracking of its workforce increases transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, Flexitalent’s HR outsourcing and workforce analytics provide AI-driven insights for data-backed HR decision-making and its digital learning platforms increase employee upskilling and workforce productivity.

“By leveraging these advanced HR tech innovations, Flexitalent can provide a broader range of solutions to key industry sectors such as, hospitality and events, e-commerce and logistics, manufacturing and construction, as well as retail and customer service,” said Oberlin.

-Ends-

About Flexitalent

Flexitalent is a leading manpower supply company based in the UAE, providing seamless outsourced staffing and recruitment solutions. From short-term projects to long-term workforce needs, Flexitalent combines compliance, efficiency, and industry-leading technology to deliver tailored services. Backed by Farnek Group’s legacy and expertise, Flexitalent specialises in supporting industries such as logistics, hospitality, manufacturing, marketing, and more.

For more details, visit www.flexitalent.com

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 9,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

For more information please visit, www.farnek.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

STEVEN JONES

Managing Director

E-mail: steven.jones@shamalcomms.com

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 337521 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network