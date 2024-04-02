Headcount has increased by 18% & new satellite offices planned to efficiently manage FM teams across the emirate

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek has expanded its business operations throughout the emirate of Abu Dhabi following a raft of new and retained FM contract across various industry sectors.

To cope with the increased workload, the number of employes based in Abu Dhabi has grown by 18% to nearly 1,300 staff and Farnek is also currently looking at an additional satellite office to provide enhanced onsite customer service.

Farnek’s Abu Dhabi logistics team has also managed to optimise their transport fleet by employing larger vehicles and opitimising route management, saving time, fuel and money as well as minimising its carbon footprint.

Abu Dhabi has recorded strong economic growth in the wake of the pandemic. According to the Statistics Centre of Abu Dhabi, the emirate’s economy grew by 9.3% annually in 2022, the highest in the MENA region, with GDP currently standing at $300 billion. This robust economic growth had a notable effect on foreign investment, which increased by 9.7% in 2022, valued at in excess of $226 billion.

“This is especially true within the non-oil sectors, which now contribute more than 52% of the emirate’s GDP. Credit rating agency S&P has forecast that Abu Dhabi’s GDP will grow by an impressive 5.3% this year, which bodes well for our business operations in 2024,” said Markus Oberlin, CEO, Farnek.

Some of the more notable contract wins, valued at over AED 240 million, include a total FM deployment for Mina Zayed or MiZa as it is branded, which is an emerging innovation-focused neighbourhood for diverse entrepreneurial communities. Other contracts include Etihad Airways Engineering, and the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, where Farnek provides cleaning and maintenance services, as well as managing the facilities for the F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Farnek services a wide range of industry sectors such as energy, security, aviation, hospitality, retail and residential property. The scope of work includes a considerable number of contracts for total facilities management (TFM) as well as dedicated hard and soft services such as MEP, cleaning, maintenance, security and housekeeping appointments, amongst others.

“Farnek’s business expansion in Abu Dhabi is a result of its successful business strategy, which focuses primarily on innovative, technology-driven and sustainable FM solutions,” added Oberlin.

Abu Dhabi’s population is almost 1.6 million and has grown by 100,000 since 2021, providing ample opportunity for Farnek’s sister company, Hitches & Glitches to capitalise on the increasing size of the home maintenance market.

In terms of sustainability Farnek’s consultancy team was awarded a contract from the Higher Colleges of Technology to develop a roadmap towards net zero, HCT is the largest applied higher educational institution in the UAE, with approximately 23,000 students, studying at 16 men’s and women’s campuses including Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

For more information, log on to www.farnek.com

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

For media information, please contact:

STEVEN JONES

Managing Director

E-mail: steven.jones@shamalcomms.com

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 337521 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.comA member of the ECCO Communications Network

