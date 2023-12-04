Aims to Revolutionise Agriculture with Climate-Smart Technology, 'Farmgyan Platform's AI, ML, and Deep Tech Integration to Combat Food Security, Water Scarcity and drive agricultural efficiency in this Region.

Mumbai – FarmERP, a globally acclaimed Agri-Tech company serving agribusinesses across more than 30+ countries, including successful deployments across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the USA and Southeast Asia, proudly announces its strategic initiative to expand its footprint into the Saudi Arabian market. The company is committed to establishing its registered regional office, signalling a significant leap in its ambitious growth strategy.

FarmERP is already at the forefront of providing cutting-edge technology solutions to some of the largest agricultural and food supply chain companies in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman. The company is also in talks with a variety of government entities and private stakeholders, exploring future collaborations. FarmERP remains steadfast in reinforcing its research and development initiatives to tailor specialised technical solutions that address the Region's distinctive needs.

Acknowledging the vast potential within the Saudi Arabian market, FarmERP, through its advanced data science and technology (supported by AI and ML), aims to elevate food security, climate change and sustainability alongside optimizing resources, closely overseeing crop and soil health, and deploying digitalization tools in this region. Additionally, it ambitions to reimagine resource allocation, closely monitor crop and soil conditions, and implement efficient irrigation techniques, catalysing the escalated investments in regional agriculture. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and intelligent climate advisory solutions, the platform is set to drive an unprecedented shift in Saudi Arabia's agricultural sector, paving the way for a transformative landscape.

The company aims to expand its clientele by 200% YOY. In line with its expansion strategy, FarmERP seeks to establish a registered office in Saudi Arabia to serve its existing clients in the region and support it with employment generation. Through these expansion initiatives, the company targets a 3x surge in revenue.

Mr. Sanjay Borkar – Co-Founder and CEO, said, "Having established a strong foothold in the GCC region, we possess comprehensive knowledge of the region's Agri business dynamics and extensive experience collaborating with local businesses and diverse nationalities. FarmERP stands as a dedicated technological platform, steadfast in its commitment to tackling regional agricultural challenges, including critical areas like food safety, traceability, sustainability and climate resilience. With our advanced AI and ML-based solutions under FarmGyan, our focus is on providing predictive farming solutions. Our aim, as we delve deeper into the Saudi Arabian market, is to solidify our position as a prominent player within the Agri-Tech industry across the Middle East region."

The company's forthcoming plans include enhancing AI-based advisory across Farm to Fork supply chain, simultaneously focusing on greenhouse gas (GHG) management. By optimising the core pillars of agricultural businesses—Predictability, Profitability, and Productivity—FarmERP is poised to revolutionise the agricultural landscape, ushering in a new era of efficiency and sustainability in Saudi Arabia's agricultural sector.

About FarmERP:

FarmERP aims at the technology-intensive transformation of agriculture and agribusiness. The software is an intelligent and next-generation farm management platform in the Agri industry to sync and ready a wide range of entities and stakeholders for the future. This highly scalable, configurable and future-ready software platform helps stakeholders to practice Digital Agriculture 4.0 to achieve profitable and sustainable agribusiness. It services sub-industries in the agriculture sector, such as plantation farming, contract farming, processors and exporters. Some of the unique offerings of the platform include – Climate Smart Advisory, Pest disease detection, Quality analysis using AI, IoT Device integration, QR based access control across business processes

Driven by the passion to build change – FarmERP focuses on 3Ps – Productivity, Profitability and predictability for businesses. The platform basically revolves around four crucial points: food safety, traceability, regenerative agriculture and climate resilience. These align with two of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Zero Hunger & Climate Change.

The company has to date, served farms in around 30+ countries, deploying its software across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. It is used across 120 crop varieties over 675,000 Acres of land and is available in multiple international languages. FarmERP It has helped 1.5 million farmers directly or indirectly and assisted them in accomplishing higher productivity, revenues, viability, and traceability.

