Dubai, UAE – FancyTech A&M (Advertising & Marketing) Awards, is pleased to announce the winners, celebrating brands and partners who have demonstrated outstanding creativity, brand relevance, and innovation in retail marketing.

The awards ceremony took place at JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai, on 15 May 2025, gathering more than 40 nominated brands and industry experts from across MENA and key international markets. The FancyTech A&M Awards, known as THE TAG, mark the first regional recognition platform solely focused on creative excellence in retail advertising and marketing campaigns.

This annual award spans 14 categories, such as AI Marketing Excellence Award, Most Admired Retail Campaign of the Year, and Most Admired Retail Launch Campaign of the Year, among others. Awardees are selected by an independent, cross-disciplinary jury with representatives from the Yale School of Management, Interbrand, Dubai Design District, Mullen Lowe Lintas, and the BPG Group.

FancyTech is a global leader in AI-powered commercial content, offering end-to-end visual solutions—from creation to distribution across digital and social platforms. With a portfolio of over 1,000 clients in more than 10 countries, FancyTech recently announced its strategic expansion into the Middle East, establishing Dubai as its MENA headquarters.

"Partnering with the A&M Awards reflects our commitment to championing innovation that embraces personalization-at-scale," shared William Li, CEO of FancyTech. "It’s about recognizing how AI, creativity, and marketing expertise converge. This year’s winners remind us that great marketing always needs to be targeted to become more meaningful and effective."

This year’s awards highlighted outstanding examples in localized content, customer engagement, and personalized promotions. Winners were selected from diverse industries, such as retail, e-commerce, financial services, creative agencies, and real estate.

“We used to spend the entire budget on one or two sets of creatives,” says Lolen Windra, CEO of Space and Shapes, an AI Marketing Ecosystem Partner Award winner. “Now, we can produce several sets on the same budget. We tell our clients that with FancyTech, it's three times more cost-efficient and two times faster than traditional production.“

Below is the full list of Awardees for the FancyTech A&M Awards 2025:

FancyTech A&M Jury Awards

Most Admired Store Design Of The Year - Max Fashion, Nandos

Most Admired Show Window Display Of The Year - Nayomi

Most Admired Customer Experience Initiative Of The Year - Xpressions, Costa Coffee, Al Mera

Most Admired Marketing Innovation with Emerging Tech - Barn’s, Only Ethikal FZE, Sharaf DG

Most Admired Influencer / Celebrity Collaboration Of The Year - Centrepoint

Most Admired Retail Campaign Of The Year - Little Things, T. Choithram & Sons LLC

Most Admired Social Media Campaign Of The Year - The Beauty Secrets

Most Admired PR Campaign Of The Year - Threads

Most Admired Retail Launch Campaign Of The Year - Papa Johns, Outborn

Most Admired Festive Marketing Campaign Of The Year - THAT Concept Store

Most Admired Community Creation Campaign Of The Year - Al Jaber Opticals, Mark & Save

Most Admired Integrated Retail Campaign Of The Year - Zoom

FancyTech A&M Excellence Awards

AI Marketing Excellence Award – Landmark (UAE), Eyewa (Middle East), Adidas (China), Honor (China), Lazada (Singapore), Atome (Singapore), UOB Thailand (Thailand)

AI Marketing Ecosystem Partner Award – Omnivibe (UAE), Huawei Cloud (UAE), Space and Shapes (Indonesia), Brainchild (Indonesia), Pandan Social (Malaysia), Sideroom Studio (Indonesia), PIMCOM (Thailand), Trans.Ad (Thailand)

Adding weight to the FancyTech A&M was its jury. An independent, cross-disciplinary powerhouse of leaders from brand, advertising, tech, academia, media and design. They include:

Avishesha Bhojani, Group CEO, BPG Group; Nancy Villanueva, CEO, Iberia & Middle East, Interbrand; Mohammad Alawi, Chairman of The Board, Azad Properties; Ravi Dhar, George Rogers Clark Professor of Management & Marketing – Yale School of Management, Andrea Gordon, Retail Director – Dubai Design District (d3), Hozefa Saylawala, Director of Sales, Middle East, Zebra Technologies Europe Limited, Sarvesh Raikar, President, Creative, Mullen Lowe Lintas, Prof. Elsa Ashish Thomas, Chairperson, Manipal Institute of Liberal Arts, MAHE Dubai, Rohit Bharati, Founder & Creative Director, Tidding, Dareen Mukhaimer, CEO, e-Arabization.

About FancyTech

FancyTech is a global leader in AI-generated content, specializing in high-quality, brand-aligned visual content for businesses. FancyTech helps businesses looking to integrate AI across marketing, design, and digital experiences. In 2024, the company was named Grand Winner of the LVMH Innovation Award and featured on Forbes Asia's "100 to Watch" list. With deep expertise in AI-powered creative and scalable commercial content, FancyTech is shaping how enterprises harness artificial intelligence to elevate their brands and accelerate innovation.

