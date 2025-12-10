Muscat, Oman — The Family Business Council Gulf (FBCG), the region’s leading network of multigenerational business families, deepened its strategic dialogue with the Government of Oman through a series of high-level engagements during its Board Meeting and Annual Summit in Muscat on 26–27 November.

Closed-Door Strategic Briefing with Minister of Housing and Urban Planning

During its Board meeting on 26 November, FBCG convened a private, closed-door session, led by Hassan Jameel, Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel Saudi Arabia, with His Excellency Dr. Khalfan bin Saeed Al-Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning.

The Minister provided an in-depth briefing on the Sultanate’s long-term urban and economic transformation, including flagship developments within the Greater Muscat Structure Plan and key integrated projects in Jabal Akhdar. The dialogue enabled FBCG’s leadership to examine how such large-scale masterplans align with the investment interests and generational time horizons of Gulf family enterprises.

His Excellency Dr. Khalfan Al-Shueili stated, “This dialogue captures the kind of partnership that will shape the next phase of our future-ready projects across Oman. With a new generation of accessible, people-focused public leaders working alongside disciplined family enterprises, we are aligning patient capital with a stable, transparent investment environment in the Gulf’s leading country for quality of life.”

Chairman of FBCG, Hind Bahwan, noted, “Across the Gulf, our economic transformation hinges not only on capital, but on trust between policy leaders and family enterprises. Oman’s openness in this dialogue reflects the maturity of a region ready to build its future through shared responsibility and long-term alignment.”

Oman in Focus: Exclusive Ministerial Dialogue at the FBCG Summit

On 27 November, FBCG hosted an invitation-only “Oman in Focus” session during its Annual Summit in Muscat, featuring two of Oman’s most senior policymakers, His Excellency Sultan bin Salem Al-Habsi, Minister of Finance and His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

The session brought together prominent family businesses from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman, alongside international families from India, Canada and Lebanon. Participants engaged in a candid, in-depth exchange with the Ministers on sector priorities, regulatory developments, and opportunities to enhance ease of doing business and cross-border capital flows.

Hassan Jameel, Vice Chairman of FBCG and Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel Saudi Arabia, stated “This visit reflects the spirit of partnership that defines our region. Family businesses think in generations, and that long term mindset aligns naturally with the national visions shaping the future of the Gulf. We are grateful to the Government of Oman for the openness of these discussions, and we look forward to continuing our shared mission to support growth and opportunity across the region.”

Family Businesses as Long-Term Partners in Regional Transformation

As multigenerational enterprises with patient capital and long-standing commitments to national development, family businesses play an essential role in shaping the region’s economic future. FBCG’s engagements in Muscat underscore its mission to deepen partnerships between the private sector and Gulf governments, recognising that long-term prosperity in our region is built through collaboration and shared vision for growth.

FBCG’s mission is to unite and strengthen family businesses in the GCC so they can advance together across generations. A core part of this commitment is creating meaningful connections between member families and senior decision makers in government, opening pathways to long term opportunities and fostering collaboration on national priorities. Through these strategic engagements, FBCG provides a trusted platform where family enterprises and governments can work side by side to support sustainable growth across the region.