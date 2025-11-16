Dubai: Leading sustainability and low carbon footprint lifestyle developer Fakhruddin Properties officially launched its flagship Dubai Islands project – Treppan Serenique Residences – at a gala VIP event held at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai on 13th November.

The dual tower Treppan Living branded project will occupy prime waterfront real estate on Island A of the sought-after five-island community and offers a premium resort lifestyle with a curated collection of 164 exquisite two- and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 980 to 1,902 square feet, and offering panoramic sea, golf course, or island views.

A total of 12 residential floors and two podium floors will be complemented by over 50 specially selected amenities, including an oxygen-rich bamboo park and biohacking lab featuring a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, cryotherapy, red light therapy, and sensory deprivation pods. Residents also have access to a rooftop infinity pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, rock climbing walk, state-of-the-art meditation pods, koi pond, dedicated kids’ leisure facilities, and are a mere 90 seconds walk from the island’s white sand beaches.

Commenting on the launch, Yousuf Fakhruddin, CEO and Managing Partner of Fakhruddin Properties, said: "Treppan Serenique Residences is an exclusive wellness-forward sanctuary where luxury resort inspiration is fused with pioneering smart home and AI technologies, underpinned by our proven track record of sustainability-driven residential real estate design, development and delivery.

“Treppan Serenique Residences will be the first – and only – premium residential destination to provide complimentary biohacking amenities as standard. In a June 2025 report, the Global Wellness Institute noted that real estate has long been the fastest-growing sector in the wellness economy, with an estimated FY 2024 market value of US$548.4 billion. This represents approximately 3.3% of global annual construction output, with a CAGR of 19.5% for the period 2019-2024, and the market is forecasted to grow exponentially, to hit US$1,114 billion by 2029.”

“Residents will be able to seamlessly integrate transformative clinically proven therapies into their daily routine with treatments designed to enhance recovery, boost energy, and improve sleep quality.Together, with the full raft of complementary on-property amenities, this is the resort lifestyle experience elevated to a standard not seen before in the UAE,” he added.

Fakhruddin Properties continues to lead the market in groundbreaking sustainability initiatives, with its latest Treppan Living project delivering on multiple fronts, including waste management, with 90% of all property waste recycled using the company’s proprietary waste segregation system.

In addition, Treppan Serenique residents will have hydrogenated, ionised, organically mineralised alkaline drinking water on tap, which removes the need for plastic bottled water, drastically reducing plastic waste and emissions tied to bottled water logistics as part of the group’s commitment to eliminating single-use plastics. The residences will also house a Refill Station where everyday household products such as detergents, hand wash, and body wash will be available at a subsidised cost.

Meanwhile, NASA-grade technology will deliver clean air via an Airocide air purifier, supported by Smart Air Handling Unit (SAHU) technology that guarantees the purest indoor air quality while consuming less energy.

As in all Fakhruddin projects, energy efficiency is a key focus with a targeted 30% reduction in energy consumption achievable thanks to AI-enabled smart home technology, energy efficient electronic applications, and SAHU implementation, which reduces the load on the overall HVAC system by cutting humidity and dust congestion in the ducts.

Community residents will also be able to meet, relax and socialise in the Greenhouse Café, a radiant cooling system-controlled dining destination that will be home to an on-site hydroponics system ensuring a supply of fresh leafy greens. The radiant cooling system is designed to regulate room temperature while simultaneously reducing energy consumption by 10-15% and supporting opportunity for efficient water recycling.

“Treppan Living is a lifestyle infrastructure ecosystem that anchors Fakhruddin Properties’ growing portfolio of high-profile, sustainable, wellness-focused lifestyle projects. Since inception in 2023, Treppan Living has been integral to our commitment to create low carbon communities that meet the increasingly exacting demands of a global client base of health and eco-conscious investors. Treppan Serenique Residences marks our second Dubai Islands community, with other projects located in Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Village Triangle. Our first Dubai Islands project, Hatimi Residences by Treppan Living has seen a per-square-foot price appreciation of approximately 103% since its launch three years ago,” said CEO, Yousuf Fakhruddin.

To encourage community-wide engagement, residents are invited to join the Treppan Living rewards programme – a simple, practical points-based initiative that rewards sustainable involvement, whether it’s recycling of household waste and other items, using the refill stations, or signing up for eco-friendly services, as well as addressing personal wellness by taking yoga classes, using hydroponics-produced vegetables, attending community events, etc.

Points are translated into tier status, which allow priority access to certain amenities, community recognition, and other value-led benefits. Treppan Coins, meanwhile, can be earned and redeemed for various community, health and sustainability benefits via the Treppan Living app.

A highly decorated pioneer in the sustainability development space in the UAE, with 11 awards recognising eco-friendly innovations implemented across various projects, and a total of 18 accolades spanning sustainability, innovation, technology, brand, leadership and design, Fakhruddin Properties continues to ‘walk the talk’ for each new project - from drawing board to physical reality - with the delivery of liveable, environmentally-conscious developments that align with Dubai and the UAE Government’s long-term sustainability vision.

About Fakhruddin Properties:

Established in 2002, Fakhruddin Properties is a leading UAE-based real estate development company with a legacy spanning over five decades. Guided by innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation, the company develops world-class residential, commercial, and hospitality projects across the UAE, UK, and Africa. Fakhruddin Properties is renowned for its integrated, end-to-end real estate solutions, in-house facilities management, and commitment to green building practices, wellness, and smart living. Flagship brands include Treppan Living, recognized for their contribution to sustainable urban living.

About Treppan Living:

Established in 2023, Treppan Living is a contemporary lifestyle brand by Fakhruddin Properties, offering thoughtfully designed, wellness-centric homes that blend sustainable living with modern comforts. With a strong emphasis on sustainable solutions, biophilic architecture, smart technology, AI integrations, and energy-efficient solutions; Treppan Living redefines urban residential experiences for modern families and global citizens. Every Treppan Living branded residence is designed to promote wellbeing, reduce environmental impact, and elevate everyday life. The Treppan Living portfolio currently includes two Dubai Islands’ locations: Hatimi Residences by Treppan Living (launched 2024) and Treppan Serenique Residences; Maimoon Gardens (Jumeirah Village Circle); and Treppan Tower (Jumeirah Village Triangle).

