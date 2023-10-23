DUBAI – Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road is thrilled to announce its steadfast commitment to sustainability through a series of groundbreaking initiatives and strategic partnerships aimed at reducing environmental impact. The property is proud to have recently signed a transformative contract with Neutral Fuels, a leading provider of used cooking oil collection, as part of its eco-conscious initiatives.

In a significant move towards sustainable practices, the property has partnered with Neutral Fuels, reinforcing its dedication to environmental responsibility. By collecting used cooking oil and transforming it into clean, renewable energy, the property not only minimizes waste but also contributes to a greener future. This partnership underlines the commitment to leading the way in sustainable hospitality. The hotel’s green policies extend to guest interactions, enabling visitors to participate in environmental conservation efforts. Guests are encouraged to reuse linens in their rooms, aligning with the hotel's commitment to reducing water waste. The property has also embraced energy-efficient practices, replacing conventional bulbs with LED lighting throughout the premises and installing aerators in all water taps to curtail water wastage.

Fairmont Dubai’s dedication to sustainability extends beyond its partnership with Neutral Fuels. The hotel has implemented innovative tools and initiatives that revolutionize the way it manages resources and reduces its environmental footprint. One such tool is Gaia, a dedicated reporting platform for food waste and plastic management. Through Gaia, hotels can document their initiatives, ensuring compliance with sustainable actions and fostering accountability. Leveraging digital and IT services, the hotel obtains precise data to set relevant targets and ensure accurate follow-up on its sustainability goals.

The hotel has undertaken significant measures to reduce single-use plastic, including the introduction of sustainable and refillable toiletries dispensers in guest rooms and public areas. The hospitality venue has also replaced traditional plastic amenities with eco-friendly alternatives, such as wooden dental kits and shaving kits. Furthermore, the property has transitioned from plastic packaging to eco-friendly cloth materials for various items, promoting the use of certified bio-degradable cleaning products from Diversey for day-to-day operations.

By pioneering these initiatives and partnerships, the hotel exemplifies its dedication to sustainability, setting a remarkable precedent in the hospitality industry. The hotel invites guests, partners, and the community to join hands in this transformative journey toward a greener, more sustainable future.

About Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road

Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road stands as an iconic masterpiece in the heart of Dubai, amidst the vibrant energy of the city and the allure of the Middle East's premier shopping destination. Located just moments away from The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the mesmerizing Dubai Fountains, our prime location offers unparalleled convenience to the world's largest shopping center and the tallest man-made structure in the world. This 34-story architectural marvel is a celebration of Arabian heritage, modeled after the elegant wind towers (barajeel). Within its walls, the hotel boasts 394 meticulously designed guestrooms and suites, each a sanctuary of comfort and luxury providing unique views overlooking the Museum of Future and Dubai Frame. Fairmont Dubai offers a spa, covering 40,000 square feet of leisure facilities featuring a Health Club and two rooftop swimming pools, while contemporary dining and entertainment venues promise an unforgettable gastronomic journey. Fairmont Dubai features eight distinctive dining outlets, each offering a unique culinary experience. Discover the vibrant Mediterranean spirit at Opa, savor the playful yet sophisticated ambiance of Bagatelle, and immerse yourself in a sensory journey at The Theater, where dining becomes an art form. Indulge in authentic Italian flavors at Bistrot Novanta, relish international delicacies at The Lobby Diner, or embark on a Lebanese gastronomic adventure at Yeldizlar. Cascades offers a delightful all day dining experience, while Trophy Room invites you into an upscale sports bar atmosphere. ICY Dubai offers the most exciting nightlife experience for guests and walk-in guests. Our strategic location extends beyond mere proximity. The property is directly connected to the metro system, ensuring seamless travel across the city, and is linked to the Dubai World Trade Centre's convention and exhibition areas through a covered, air-conditioned bridge. This strategic connection enhances the experience for business travelers, providing effortless access to key corporate hubs. The hotel’s meeting venues include flexible meeting rooms with dedicated boardrooms. Designed to host executive meetings for 4 people or a professional conference for up to 200 people, we make certain everything you need is at your fingertips. We redefine luxury through unique architecture, expressive decor, and exceptional service. At Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road we live by a renovated perspective, with a focus is to create unforgettable experiences and priceless memories, delivering what is proudly called the 'New Fairmont Feeling' to every guest – a mindset and lifestyle shared by our guests and employees which creates a lifelong sense of belonging and emotional connections.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts connects guests to the very best of its destinations, providing travelers with memorable travel experiences, thoughtful and attentive service and luxury hotels that are truly unforgettable. Each Fairmont property reflects the locale’s energy, culture and history through locally inspired cuisine, spirited bars and lounges and distinctive design and decor. With more than 65 hotels globally, and many more in development, the Fairmont collection boasts some of the most iconic hotels in the world, including The Plaza in New York, The Savoy in London, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai and Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Québec City. Fairmont is owned by FRHI Hotels & Resorts, a leading global hotel company that operates more than 125 hotels and branded residential properties under the Raffles, Fairmont and Swissôtel brands.

For more information or reservations, please visit fairmont.com.

