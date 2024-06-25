Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Fairmont Ajman, renowned for its unwavering commitment to unparalleled hospitality, is set to introduce its Summer Cool Down series of invigorating wellness initiatives. With temperatures rising and individuals focusing on self-care during the hotter season, Fairmont Ajman is introducing a range of wellness activities, offering visitors a unique opportunity to transform their personal habits and embark on a journey towards well-being.

To kick off this exciting venture, Fairmont Ajman has partnered with Longevity Wellness to present the energizing Summer of Longevity Wellness Series. Nestled along Ajman's pristine coastline, Fairmont Ajman provides an idyllic setting for rejuvenation, with its serene waters and luxurious, relaxed atmosphere, making it the perfect destination for a summer wellness retreat.

The exclusive Summer of Longevity Wellness package invites guests to embark on a transformative journey to revitalize their mind, body, and soul amidst the serene and tranquil atmosphere of Fairmont Ajman. The curated packages will combine Fairmont's exceptional hospitality with Longevity's renowned ice baths and unique technologies to empower individuals to ‘Age Well and Live Better’ through a variety of rejuvenating and holistic experiences.

Guests can truly unwind in the luxurious comfort of the hotel while enjoying the pristine private beach, expansive infinity pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and Wellbeings Holistic Healing Spa. Whether basking in the sun, engaging in fitness activities, relaxing by the pool, or indulging in the variety of serene spa facilities, Fairmont Ajman promises to instill a sense of tranquility and relaxation throughout.

Stay tuned for more details on the Summer of Longevity Wellness Package and other upcoming wellness initiatives.

About Fairmont Ajman:

Nestled along the seashore, Fairmont Ajman offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and mesmerizing sunsets. Experience a world of unparalleled luxury and grandeur. Our resort is a masterpiece of grand architecture and locally inspired designs, exuding opulence and elegance at every turn. Step into a realm where timeless elegance meets contemporary comforts, offering a cocoon of luxury and tranquility. With its idyllic location, Fairmont Ajman is just a short 30-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and minutes away from the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed Al Zorah Golf Club, Al Zorah Nature Reserve - an undisturbed natural mangrove home to more than 60 species of birds. Combining a classic style with modern, comfortable décor, all rooms and suites, including the double-storey penthouse suite, offer stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. When it comes to the culinary experience, the hotel features seven sumptuous restaurants including the signature Turkish restaurant; Kiyi with its traditional Ottoman-era interior fit-out and the all-day dining restaurant Spectrum. Our dedicated team is committed to providing an engaging and welcoming atmosphere, making every guest feel like a part of our extended family. We pride ourselves on our warm hospitality, ensuring your stay is not just comfortable but truly exceptional. Your happiness and satisfaction are our top priorities.

About Fairmont Hotels:

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

About Longevity Hub:

Longevity Hub is a pioneering alternative wellness habitat that empowers individuals to Age Well and Live Better through a unique blend of cutting-edge technology, expert knowledge, and holistic approaches. As the first business in the region to operate a 3-way business model, Longevity encompasses a wellness hub, a manufacturer of the region's #1 ice bath, and the first business to launch the first and only ice bath mobile unit in the region. Additionally, Longevity is the first in the region to combine performance, wellness methods and scanning and analytics technology and methods.

Longevity offers a range of innovative protocols and services, including Hyperbaric Oxygen, Hypoxic Altitude, Red Light Therapy, Full Spectrum Light Therapy, Sound and Light Frequency Therapy, Ionic Hydrotherapy, Cold Water Immersion Ice Bath, Infrared Sauna, Compression Lymphatic Drainage, Magnetic Field Stimulation, and Quantum Body Scanning, all aimed at helping individuals proactively manage their health.

In its 5-year journey, Longevity has developed long-standing partnerships with key UAE brands, including Dubai Police, Emirates Platinum, and Abu Dhabi Adnoc Marathon, among others. These partnerships underscore Longevity's commitment to promoting wellness and fostering a healthier community.

For more information about Longevity Wellness Hub and its innovative approach to wellbeing, visit @longevity.wellness.hub on Instagram