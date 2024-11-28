Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Faden Media, a leader in advertising and in-store media solutions, has signed an agreement with Tamimi Markets, one of the most prominent and trusted names in Saudi Arabia’s retail sector. This strategic partnership establishes Faden Media as the first and sole provider of digital and print advertising solutions across all Tamimi Markets stores, revolutionizing retail media and transforming in-store shopping into an unparalleled experience for shoppers and brands alike.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone for both Faden Media and Tamimi Markets as we embark on a long-term partnership that combines innovation and expertise,” said Hamad Alenezi, CEO of Faden Media. “Our collaboration aims to deliver innovative, impactful media solutions that enhance the in-store shopping experience while providing brands with unparalleled opportunities to connect with their audiences. Together, we are shaping a new era of engagement and excellence in advertising”

From his end, Bobby Rajendran, CEO of Tamimi Markets, added: "This partnership with Faden Media represents a strategic step forward in our commitment to enhancing the shopping experience for our valued customers. By integrating cutting-edge advertising solutions across our stores, we're not just modernizing our retail spaces – we're creating an ecosystem where brands can meaningfully connect with shoppers at the point of purchase. This aligns perfectly with our vision of being at the forefront of retail innovation in Saudi Arabia."

The retail sector in Saudi Arabia, particularly the FMCG market, holds a robust value of ~SAR 100 billion, underscoring its critical role in the Kingdom’s thriving economy. Modern trade hypermarkets and supermarkets, with +900 points of sale contribute +45% of the total sector, highlighting their significance in the retail landscape. Amid a dynamic transformation fuelled by shifting consumer preferences and growing demand for engaging, personalized experiences, this collaboration leverages the sector's immense potential to redefine in-store retail experiences and drive innovation.

By combining Faden Media’s expertise in innovative advertising solutions with Tamimi Markets’ extensive retail footprint, the partnership embodies a shared vision for creativity and excellence. Together, they aim to revolutionize customer engagement, create meaningful connections between brands and shoppers, and deliver immersive, impactful in-store experiences that set new benchmarks for the retail journey.

About Faden Media: Faden Media is a leading company in indoor and outdoor advertising solutions and the first Saudi company specialized in in-store retail advertising. The company offers innovative solutions that enhance brand communication with their customers across multiple platforms and media, contributing to effective engagement and building sustainable relationships between brands and their audiences.

About Tamimi Markets: Established in 1979, Tamimi Markets is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading supermarket chains, celebrated for its high-quality products, exceptional customer service, and innovative shopping experiences. With a history of rapid growth, Tamimi Markets has achieved significant milestones, including the acquisition of Al Raya for Food Stuffs Company, and its recent expansion into the Western region of Saudi Arabia. These advancements position Tamimi Markets to further strengthen its presence in the Kingdom, drive innovation in the retail sector, and solidify its role as a key player in the regional market.