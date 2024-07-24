Facilio, a leader in the property operations & maintenance software space, today announced that it has on-boarded three new education institutions - Breck School and Purdue University Fort Wayne in the US, and Acorn Early Years in the UK - to its growing education customer/client portfolio. These institutions have chosen Facilio's Connected CaFM suite to digitize and streamline their campus operations, gain real-time visibility, and enhance the overall student and faculty experiences.

“Maintaining a high-quality on-campus facility is crucial for increasing student enrollment and retaining staff. However, many operations and facility management (FM) teams face challenges in upholding these standards due to the limited workforce, heavy reliance on paper-based processes, and the use of outdated legacy tools for managing operations.

Facilio's Connected CaFM unifies all campus operations and maintenance in one place, offering more than just asset and record maintenance. Its AI-driven automation and real-time insights help institutions drive service excellence from day one and help facility managers gain operational control & autonomy,” says Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio.

With this deployment, all three institutions have transitioned from manual operations and legacy systems to a centralized cloud-based platform to gain autonomy & efficiency in campus operations. Facilio’s IoT platform equips the institutions with:

Unified Asset Management, to decrease asset downtime, gain operational control, and automate maintenance schedules, improving staff & student experiences.

Automated Compliance management, with real-time incident reporting, and proactive inspection (pre-scheduled audits) to ensure campus health, safety & reputation.

A self-serve staff portal for students & staff members to easily raise service requests, track work order progress, and provide feedback in real-time.

Mike Thorson, Director of Facilities at Breck School says, “Facilio consistently pushes the envelope in terms of innovation. Their commitment to continuous improvement and staying ahead of industry trends assured us that their Connected CaFM platform would be a future-proof choice. It offers a level of customization and flexibility that allows us to tailor the system to our specific needs, ensuring that it can evolve with our FM requirements. Besides, it's intuitive and user-friendly, ensuring that our team can easily navigate and utilize the system to its full potential without extensive training or support.”

Ashley Tash, Director of Operations & Maintenance at Purdue University Fort Wayne says, “We needed a reliable system in place to track, manage, plan and report FM related activities all in one place, which was hard to achieve with the tool we previously used- this is what led us to partner with Facilio. We have centralized control across campus, helping our FM teams to focus on more strategic initiatives.”

“Maintaining early-education facilities located in multiple sites, with limited workforce and operational budgets can be challenging. Everything needs to run as per regulatory standards, to the highest safety and hygiene levels need to be maintained consistently. We chose Facilio - to modernize, improve, make efficient and track our operational processes. Spending is more effective as a result of the new system. One of our issues was visibility amongst our nurseries and Facilio has more than solved this whilst giving automated updates to those concerned. Compliance & inspection management is now automated, which makes audits easy to handle,” says Steve Patty, Facilities, Health & Safety Manager at Acorn Early Years, a 35 year old Pre-School Nursery group with 17 sites in Milton Keynes. Northants and Bedford, England.

Facilio works with many leading education institutions across the world, including Royal Grammar School Dubai, and Fortes Education in Dubai, helping them to effortlessly manage campus facilities, enhance student safety and maximize technology ROI by leveraging the power of IoT.