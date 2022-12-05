Dubai : The Detox Market, North America’s leader in green beauty for the last twelve years is partnering with FACES, the Middle East’s most prominent beauty omni-retailer. The partnership will bring clean beauty and wellness to the forefront of an international market through FACES website and consumer channels; creating an online shopping experience and a large awareness campaign.

“We have been thinking about expanding in the Middle East but wanted to be sure we had the best partner. Once we met the team at Chalhoub Group, it quickly became clear we were both wanting to bring a shared vision to life. We already have a large clientele located there who have been waiting for an opportunity like this, so through our partnership with FACES we can now deliver clean beauty to a market that has an ever growing passion for the beauty industry, has consistently embraced diversity, and has always encouraged creativity through personal care,” says The Detox Market Founder, Romain Gaillard

“The clean beauty market has become a fast-growing category and is redefining the beauty industry in the region. Consumers have grown more conscious of their skincare and overall wellbeing and are opting for “greener” and “safer” products. Our partnership with The Detox Market is another step towards expanding the Group’s clean beauty portfolio and bringing sustainable products and brands to our consumers in the region.” said David Vercruysse, President of Managed Companies at Chalhoub Group.

This partnership will continue to educate, invigorate, and accelerate the clean beauty movement in the region to raise more awareness amongst the beauty lovers. The first capsule will include an exclusive curation of best-selling brands like True Botanicals, Pai Skincare, Odacité, Innersense, Goop, Rahua and Ere Perez. At a later stage, “The Detox Market” will expand its presence in FACES stores and potentially open its first Flagship in the region.

The Detox Market at FACES will be available HERE.

About The Detox Market

The Detox Market is a one-stop-shop for those looking for cleaner versions of their everyday beauty products. The company offers a curated selection of eco-friendly, non-toxic, cruelty-free brands in the skincare, makeup, wellness, health, and home categories.

In 2010, green entrepreneur Romain Gaillard opened the brand's first pop-up shop in Venice Beach, CA. Since then, The Detox Market has grown to include six stores across Los Angeles, Toronto, and New York City, five Café Gratitude beauty corners in California, and an engaging online shopping experience.

Over the years, they have hosted intimate dinners, educational workshops, informative panels, meditation circles, and other interactive events to reinforce their original mission of creating an informed and empowered community.

They are proud to offer pure and effective products to support their clients on their wellness journey. For more information, visit thedetoxmarket.com and @thedetoxmarket.

ABOUT FACES

FACES is the leading beauty omni-retailer with the latest fragrance, home fragrances, skincare, bath and body, makeup, haircare, and accessories in the region. With 23 years of presence and expertise in the Middle East and the Gulf market, 70 stores across 9 countries (UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Qatar, Jordan, Morocco & Bahrain) and an online presence.

Being pioneers in beauty retail in the region has allowed FACES to offer you the most luxurious brands. Providing you with the most glamorous makeup products, trends, and beauty experts to answer all your beauty questions. FACES seeks to leave you with an unforgettable experience while being emotionally connected in every beautiful moment.

FACES come from a place that understands your beauty needs. Beauty is all about the exchange of tips, inspiration, and expertise, and FACES has evolved into a brand that has transcended past your traditional retailer. The spectrum of beauty has become more complex being the most rapidly evolving retail sector, and FACES has embraced those changes and trends to stay ahead in the game. More than ever, beauty is about self-expression, embracing diversity, and experimentation. FACES wants to help reveal your uniqueness and give you the tools and support to express your beauty.

ABOUT CHALHOUB GROUP – INSPIRE, EXHILARATE, DELIGHT

With a legacy of 65 years, Chalhoub Group is a leading partner, curator and creator of luxury products and services in the Middle East. An expert in hybrid retail, distribution and marketing services, the Group is the foremost player in the luxury beauty, fashion, and art de vivre categories regionally with a portfolio of 6 own brands and over 300 global brands.

Chalhoub Group embraces an innovation mindset, coupled with a desire to constantly redefine luxury in the region. Chalhoub Group caters to its customers across multiple channels, including 680 experiential retail stores, online and through mobile apps. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group has a strong workforce of more than 14,000 skilled, talented, and passionate people across the region. As a people-centric and responsible employer, Chalhoub Group is ranked third in the Middle East and second in Saudi Arabia as a Great Place to Work®.

Alongside business and people priorities, Chalhoub Group is also a sustainability champion. The Group is a member of the United Nations Global Compact Community and signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles. Chalhoub Group was awarded its seventh CSR Label from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry and has its own incubator space for innovation and entrepreneurship, “The Greenhouse”. For more information, visit www.chalhoubgroup.com and @ChalhoubGroup

