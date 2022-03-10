Manama, Bahrain: FACEKI Wins Globee®️ Excellence Award for Artificial Intelligence in Security, in the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

FACEKI is a Bahraini startup specialized in AI powered Digital Identity Verification, KYC, Digital onboarding and Biometric Facial Authentication. Serving customers from more than 110 countries worldwide. Focusing on simplifying users’ journey and fight fraud to create safer, more accessible user experiences.

“We are proud to be recognized as this year’s startup to win the Artificial intelligence in security award” says Hamza Al-Ghatam “Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs.”

More than 55 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

About FACEKI

FACEKI is an identity verification platform. Developed with the aim to create safer, more accessible user experiences for all, powered by state-of-the-art facial recognition technology.

FACEKI uses AI and machine learning to power its certified liveness and anti-spoofing detection technology which help verify if the users really are who they claim to be. Protecting customer, enterprises and reducing onboarding process time and cost by up to 95%.

FACEKI’s aim is to make login to accounts seamless, simple and more secure than ever.

www.faceki.com

About the Globee Awards

The Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards were created to honor and generate industry-wide and peer recognition of the best companies, products, people, and more from all over the world. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

Contacts:

Marwa Gerashi

marwa@faceki.com

Address: NBB Tower, 15th floor, Office no. 151 & 152, Manama.